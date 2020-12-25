The holidays have deep meaning to people. All for different reasons. Some look forward to the gifts, some look forward to the gathering of family. Some look forward to basketball and holiday tournaments.
The same can be said for Altamont head basketball coaches John Niebrugge and Katie Lurkins, who have always either been playing or coaching over the holiday season.
“I haven’t not had basketball after Christmas break probably since 1994,” Niebrugge said. “Christmas and basketball are usually synonymous and I’m missing it for sure. I’d love to be preparing for a tournament, scouting teams while I’m home with the three girls and then they could come watch.
“It’s difficult, but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. I wish I could be doing both. Somehow, I’ve managed for 25 years to do that, but it’s fun with family. We look forward to the tournament. We had been fortunate to get into [Sesser Valier]. We had been at St. Elmo for the longest time, Vandalia for the longest time but didn’t actually win. I can’t say we did have a chance at winning the Effingham tournament, but we like the competition.”
“I think this is the first Christmas and Thanksgiving since I was eight that I didn’t have a tournament to go to,” said Lurkins. “For us, it’s such a family tradition that part of scheduling your Christmas is around who has what games. One time when I was in high school, we played in the Charleston Tournament my dad and I game hopped to see how many games we could watch in one day and I think we got 11. For our family, Christmastime is basketball time. ‘Tis the season; basketball and Christmas.
“When your family is into it, You don’t feel like you’re missing out on the gatherings. It’s more of a ‘hey, go have fun. It’s awesome that you get to go and do this.”
Having so many games and so little time to prepare, adjusting on the fly becomes crucial. That’s just part of the madness that coaches are yearning for without the sense of competition.
“It’s hard to scout,” Niebrugge said. “You get a team, win or lose you have to scout the next team real quick and then you’re back on the court. You’re home for maybe a couple hours depending on how close the tournament is. It’s fun and I enjoy it. it is hectic, but anyone in this field knew that going in and probably played with it back in their playing days and would rather be doing that right now.”
Niebrugge talks about the advantages to going to a tournament like Sesser Valier and playing unfamiliar teams and what it does for the team.
“That was part of our whole process of getting out of St. Elmo and Vandalia and going to Effingham-T-town for a little bit and seeing different teams, maybe upping our competition a little bit,” Niebrugge said. “Then I found out about Sesser and that’s one of the better 1A tournaments in the state. It’s a little bi of a drive but it’s not terrible.
“You want to play different teams that aren’t in your conference. You want to play teams that pull from an hour in the other direction rather than driving two hours. That’s kind of the beauty of tournaments. You get a lot of games in quick against teams you don’t know and see who can come out victorious.”
“The tournament itself is good for us because it’s a break from who we normally play,” Lurkins said. “We see brand new teams other than St. Anthony and Vandalia. We see a lot bigger teams. For us, as we map out our schedule and where our goals are at, the Mattoon Tournament is really a poll-taker for us as to how we’re performing and what we need to work on. We’re able to play competition that we haven’t seen before and it gives us a good self evaluation going toward our postseason goals.”
Both coaches agree that the holiday tournaments are a good time for team building and to have the group become more close knit in that way, whether it’s the boys team that goes to Sesser or the girls team that goes to Mattoon.
“When you have to sit in the gym for downtime sometimes of four hours, I try to limit some of their headphone time so they have to talk to each other,” said Niebrugge. “But if you’re going to be successful, you can’t really hate your teammates and not got along with them. It’s kind of a forced mutual friendship, but sometimes friendships really come out of it.
“You’re competing and trying to do a singular thing; win a ball game. You can be jovial and goofy with them a little bit and kind of goof around. You can’t be stern for all of those four hours. It’s a bonding time for player-player, but also player-coach. You get to see them on a little bit of a different level. You don’t want them to play tight, especially if you lose or something and you’ve got four hours in between, it’s kind of hard to stay mad. You like to have some time to bond with them and be part of the team rather than just be coach.”
“Our team is our family,” said Lurkins. “That’s really one of the things that we preach in our program. We go up to Mattoon and play five games in three days, but we try to do an experience with the girls. Something different and unique. One time we went to Hubbard’s Diner, another time we went out to eat at the airport restaurant. We do secret Santa. It’s not just about waiting around to play again, it’s the entire experience of being at the tournament.
“It’s a good break from the show up to practice, do your job and go home, so you’re together a lot. You’re being goofy, playing games. We’ve tried to mix it up. Sometimes we’ve worn ugly sweaters. One year they got Christmas socks and played in the Christmas socks. It’s just an opportunity to make it different from other games. We’ve gone up there and played some really tight games. It’s a good break from our normal routine. It gives everybody a fresh perspective. Sometimes
In terms of favorite holiday tournament memory from his playing days, Niebrugge remembers going to the Charleston Holiday Tournament playing for Teutopolis.
“We went to Charleston my junior and senior year and I think we got fifth both years,” Niebrugge said. “We got beat by Craig Snow from Mount Carmel who went on to play college basketball. The Charleston Holiday Tournament was packed back then. There were about eight or 10 good teams that could win it.”
“I know coach Crawford hated going over to play in the Charleston High School gym rather than EIU, so he kind of gave us some beef about that. But it was fun playing against some of those teams back in Charleston. St. Anthony was there, Effingham was there, Taylorville, Charleston. It was a good tournament.”
“As a player, my least favorite memory was that we would always go up to Charleston and somehow we always drew the 8 a.m. game on the 26th every year,” Lurkins said. “But my best memory was playing different people.
“Coaching, off the court, would be when we were at Okaw Valley. In between games, the girls were hallway surfing back and forth. For coaching, it was probably when we won. We realized the level we could be at and we stepped it up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.