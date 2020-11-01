Newton Community High School’s Nick Zwilling placed ninth overall at the IHSA Class 1A Decatur (St. Teresa) Cross Country Sectional.
St. Anthony placed sixth overall as a team with a score of 199.
Noah Tegeler placed 23rd overall with a time of 16 minutes, 56.2 seconds. Griffin Elder placed 33 overall; 17:18.1. Ty Wiedman 51st, 17:44.3, Brian Dust 62, 18:03.3. Austin Faber 69, 18:15.1. Conlan Walsh 81, 18:30.4, Gio Buccio 84, 18:39.8.
Newton placed ninth as a team with a score of 225, led by Zwilling. Luke Weber placed No. 43 with a time of 17:33.2, Clay Bergbower, 61, 17:58.7. Ben Street 79, 18:22.6. Owen Mahaffey 83, 18:36.2. Brock Probst 97, 19:19. Carter Reich 110, 20:17.5.
Teutopolis placed 15th with a score of 332. Ethan Weidner placed No. 55 overall, 17:49.5. Matthew Deters 73, 18:17, Cole Probst 75, 18:18.8, Gavin Tegeler 96, 19:03.8, Brody Mette 100, 19:25.2. Joseph Lee 111, 20:20.1, Devon Probst 112, 20:20.1.
As individuals, Altamont’s Aden McManaway placed No. 65 overall 18:09.6. Derick Budde 70, 18:15.4. Corey Jackson 93, 18:58.6. Cumberland’s Logan Edwards placed 54th with a time of 17:49.1.
In Class 2A at Olney Central College, Effingham’s Andrew Donaldson placed 60th overall with a time of 17:26.41.
In the girls 1A sectional, Neoga placed 13th with a score of 315.
Jasmyn Dittamore placed 17th with a time of 19:33.0. Eve Brown placed 57th; 21:13.9, Kylee Phillips 62, 21:25.4, Morgan Scott 108, 26:16.2, Olivia Preumer 113, 27:11, Abbagayl Howald 115 28:03.3., Myah Wright 116 32:26.9.
Teutopolis placed 13th overall with a score of 329. Olivia Copple 59th, 21:15.7. Jessica Runde 60, 21:16. Kaitlyn Schumacher 78, 22:20.1, Kaitlyn Vahling 88, 22:50.2, Taylor Bueker 89, 22:57.9. Macy Swingler 103, 24:50.2, Sydney Beccue 107, 26:11.2
Newton’s Rylea Borgic placed 24th overall as an individual with a time of 19:52. Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City’s Sydney Lorton placed 73rd with a time of 22:02.
