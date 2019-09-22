The Newton Lady Eagles took first place at the St. Anthony Invitational.
The Lady Eagles defeated Chrisman in the first match of pool play, 25-14, 25-9 before beating Tri County 25-19, 25-16.
They took the first set over Pana before dropping the second set. The Lady Eagles took the tiebreaker set 15-9.
In crossover play, they defeated Okaw Valley 25-18, 24-26, 15-6.
In the championship, they defeated Shelbyville 25-21, 25-15.
Renee Probst had 46 kills for the tournament, while Brooke Jansen had 32. Ally Kuhl had 25.
Maddi Hemrich had 98 assists, while Kelsi Geltz had 17. Geltz also had 52 digs.
Soccer
Teutopolis 6, Carlyle 1
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated Carlyle Saturday behind a hat trick from Linus Tanneryd. Jack Poelker, Derek Deters and Kaleb Bannick each scored as well.
The Wooden Shoes improve to 10-2 on the season and will take on the Effingham Flaming Hearts Monday at 5 p.m.
Baseball
Altamont 5, Dieterich 4
The Altamont Indians defeated Dieterich Saturday in eight innings.
Bradin Baucum was 2-for-3 with a triple, double and three RBIs. Kaden Eirhart had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Tony Robbins also drove in a run.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Cole Niebrugge drove in two runs with a home run.
Hunter Cripe earned the win on the mound.
Teutopolis 10, Cobden 0
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated Cobden Saturday in six innings.
The Shoes had the offense going early, scoring three runs in the first and five in the second.
Luke Ungrund, Evan Wermert and Brady McMahon each drove in two runs. Trenton Schwerdt and Justin Hardiek each added one.
Mitch Hardiek earned the win on the mound, allowing just one hit over six innings while striking out nine.
Golf
The St. Anthony golf team took first at the Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchet Invitational with a team score of 316.
Luke Flaig shot 75, Thomas Chojnicki 79, Jayden Rios and Jonathan Willenborg each shot 91.
