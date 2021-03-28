The Newton Eagles fell to the Robinson Maroons Saturday morning in a Little Illini Conference game, 21-7.
The Eagles fell behind early, with Robinson quarterback Wes Jackson got the Maroons on the board with an 8-yard touchdown scramble on their first drive.
The Newton defense settled in, forcing a punt on Robinson's next drive before Ben Meinhart came up with an interception on Robinson's third drive of the quarter.
On Robinson's first drive of the second quarter, Levi Dickerson scored from six yards out to go up 14-0 at halftime.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, with Robinson turning the ball over on a fumble, which Newton's RJ Lindermann recovered, and turned the ball over on downs on the second third-quarter drive.
Newton's two third-quarter drives resulted in an interception and a punt.
Robinson scored on it's lone fourth-quarter drive; a 14-play, 66-yard drive ending in a Jackson touchdown run from five yards out.
Newton's last drive of the day was its best; a 70-yard touchdown drive, ending in a Marshall Tarr touchdown run.
Tarr carried nine times for 14 yards, and Zak Pitcher once for 10 yards.
Aaron Einhorn was 12-of-20 for 81 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.
Ben Meinhart had six receptions for 36 yards, while Pitcher had four for 25 yards.
Lindermann and Adam Koebele each had 10 tackles. Jake Rice had nine and Tarr had seven, including four solo tackles and a solo tackle for loss.
Up next, the Eagles will remain on the road to take on Flora.
Volleyball
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to Mt. Zion in three sets Saturday (16-25, 25-20, 17-25).
Kennedy Sowell and Brueklyn Belcher each finished with four kills. Jacy Boatman, Samantha Urch and Annie Frost each had two kills.
Tori Budde led the team with seven assists. Sawyer Althoff and Ali Davis each had two while Abby Cunningham and Megan Ballman each had one.
Buddy, Boatman, Urch and Sowell each had an ace in the contest.
Urch and Frost each had two blocks and Belcher added one.
Althoff led with eight digs, while Budde and Boatman each had six. Urch had four and Dalia Ambrogiana had three.
Altamont 2, Robinson 1
The Altamont Lady Indians defeated Robinson in two sets Saturday, 25-16, 25-17.
Brooke Runge led with eight kills, while Taylor Metter added seven and a team-high 12 digs.
Ellie McManaway had 22 assists, while Olivia Eckhardt had four aces.
The win improves Altamont to 5-2.
Soccer
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes crushed Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond Saturday, 8-1.
Evan Waldhoff earned the hat trick with three goals.
Ethan Thoele scored two of his own. Jack Poelker, Derek Deters and Gavin Tegeler each added a goal.
The Wooden Shoes are now 3-2-1 and will host Mattoon Tuesday.
