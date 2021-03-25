 Newton Football Schedule
Date Opponent Time 
3/20 VS Red Hill W 19-0 N/A 
3/27 @ Robinson 11 a.m. 
4/2 @ Flora 7 p.m. 
4/9 @ Olney 7 p.m. 
4/16 VS Marshall 7 p.m. 
4/23 @ Lawrenceville 7 p.m. 
 Newton Football Results 2019-20
Date Opponent Result 
8/30 @ Paris L 13-12 
9/6 VS Sullivan W 31-21 
9/13 @ Casey-Westfield L 21-12 
9/20 VS Lawrenceville W 28-14 
9/27 @ Red Hill W 33-8 
10/4 VS Robinson W 15-14 
10/11 VS Flora L 7-0 
10/18 VS Richland County L 42-14 
10/25 @ Marshall W 21-18 
11/2 @ Beardstown Playoff L 31-6 
   

