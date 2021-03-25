|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|3/20
|VS Red Hill W 19-0
|N/A
|3/27
|@ Robinson
|11 a.m.
|4/2
|@ Flora
|7 p.m.
|4/9
|@ Olney
|7 p.m.
|4/16
|VS Marshall
|7 p.m.
|4/23
|@ Lawrenceville
|7 p.m.
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|8/30
|@ Paris
|L 13-12
|9/6
|VS Sullivan
|W 31-21
|9/13
|@ Casey-Westfield
|L 21-12
|9/20
|VS Lawrenceville
|W 28-14
|9/27
|@ Red Hill
|W 33-8
|10/4
|VS Robinson
|W 15-14
|10/11
|VS Flora
|L 7-0
|10/18
|VS Richland County
|L 42-14
|10/25
|@ Marshall
|W 21-18
|11/2
|@ Beardstown Playoff
|L 31-6
