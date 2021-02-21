2/5 @ North Clay W 61-44 N/A 2/6 VS Macon-Meridian L 69-62 2/9 @ Paris W 50-49 2/12 VS Mt. Carmel Canceled 2/13 @ St. Anthony L 57-36 2/19 VS Red Hill n/a 2/20 @ Altamont L 54-43 2/23 @ Lawrenceville 7 p.m. 2/26 @ Flora 7 p.m. 2/27 VS Neoga 3 p.m. 3/2 VS Marshall 7:30 p.m. 3/5 @ Olney 7 p.m. 3/6 VS Dieterich 3 p.m. 3/9 VS Vandalia 7 p.m. 3/12 VS Casey-Westfield 7 p.m. 3/13 @ Teutopolis 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video