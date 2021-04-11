The Newton Eagles used a late touchdown run from running back Marshall Tarr with two-and-a-half minutes left to help defeat the Richland County Tigers.
The victory came Saturday afternoon, after the game was delayed Friday evening due to weather.
Richland County was able to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after the Eagles fumbled on their first two drives of the first quarter.
But the Eagles were able to respond with a 14-play, 61-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a five-yard Aaron Einhorn touchdown to tie the game at seven early in the second quarter.
The Eagles forced a three-and-out and immediately marched down the field and scored on a 6-play, 45-yard drive ending in a 28-yard touchdown run from Tarr to take a 14-7 lead.
The Tigers responded quickly with a 2-play, 87-yard drive ending in a Zechariah Wease 71-yard touchdown to tie the game going into the halftime break.
Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter, with Newton's drives ending with two interceptions and a missed field goal. But the defense stood tall, forcing two turnover a turnover on downs late in the third, as well as another turnover on downs in the fourth and forced a fumble as well with time expiring.
Tarr's accompanied his two scores on the day with 131 yards on the ground on 29 attempts. Aaron Einhorn rushed seven times for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Up next, the 3-1 Eagles will host the Marshall Lions in their last home game of the season.
