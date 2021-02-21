|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2/5
|VS Dieterich W 40-24
|6:15 p.m.
|2/6
|@ Vandalia W 61-49
|1 p.m.
|2/8
|@ Paris L 59-30
|6:15 p.m.
|2/11
|VS Neoga L 60-34
|5:30 p.m.
|2/13
|VS St. Anthony W 41-37
|1 p.m.
|2/19
|VS Red Hill W 54-13
|6:15 p.m.
|2/20
|VS Altamont L 62-38
|1 p.m.
|2/22
|@ Lawrenceville
|6:15 p.m.
|2/25
|@ Flora
|6:15 p.m.
|2/27
|@ Neoga
|1 p.m.
|3/1
|VS Marshall
|6:15 p.m.
|3/4
|@ Olney
|6:15 p.m.
|3/6
|VS North Clay
|11 a.m.
|3/8
|@ Robinson
|6:15 p.m.
|3/11
|VS Casey-Westfield
|6:15 p.m.
|#
|Name
|Year
|Pos
|3
|Morgan White
|11
|G
|4
|Madison Martin
|10
|G
|5
|Elley Bennett
|9
|G
|10
|Macy Barthelemy
|9
|G/F
|11
|Sydney Dobbins
|11
|G
|12
|Allison Einhorn
|12
|G
|20
|Rylea Borgic
|11
|G
|21
|Ava Kessler
|11
|F
|22
|Shaley Murray
|12
|G
|23
|Whitney Zumbahlen
|12
|G
|24
|Amber Russell
|11
|F
|30
|Alexis Hetzer
|10
|F
|31
|Lindsey McClain
|12
|C
|32
|Lilly Kessler
|9
|F
|33
|Brooke Schafer
|9
|F/G
|34
|Madison Blake
|12
|F
|35
|Emma Nadler
|9
|F/C
|40
|Marlee Kocher
|11
|C
