Date Opponent Time 
2/5 VS Dieterich W 40-246:15 p.m. 
2/6 @ Vandalia W 61-49 1 p.m. 
2/8 @ Paris L 59-30 6:15 p.m. 
2/11 VS Neoga L 60-345:30 p.m. 
2/13 VS St. Anthony W 41-371 p.m. 
2/19 VS Red Hill W 54-136:15 p.m. 
2/20 VS Altamont L 62-381 p.m. 
2/22 @ Lawrenceville 6:15 p.m. 
2/25 @ Flora 6:15 p.m. 
2/27 @ Neoga 1 p.m. 
3/1 VS Marshall 6:15 p.m. 
3/4 @ Olney 6:15 p.m. 
3/6 VS North Clay 11 a.m. 
3/8 @ Robinson 6:15 p.m. 
3/11 VS Casey-Westfield 6:15 p.m. 
   
Name Year Pos 
Morgan White 11 
Madison Martin 10 
Elley Bennett 
10 Macy Barthelemy G/F 
11 Sydney Dobbins 11 
12 Allison Einhorn 12 
20 Rylea Borgic 11 
21 Ava Kessler 11 
22 Shaley Murray 12 
23 Whitney Zumbahlen 12 
24 Amber Russell 11 
30 Alexis Hetzer 10 
31 Lindsey McClain 12 
32Lilly Kessler 
33 Brooke Schafer F/G 
34 Madison Blake 12 
35 Emma Nadler F/C 
40 Marlee Kocher 11 

