PARSIPPANY, N.J. — The Zoetis Foundation announced that it will distribute $4.9 million during its first round of 2022 grants, supporting 20 initiatives based in 19 countries to help enable thriving professions and livelihoods for livestock farmers and veterinary professionals as well as relief efforts in Ukraine.
Veterinarians, veterinary technicians and livestock farmers provide invaluable services to our communities, raising and caring for animals to be healthy and Yet veterinarians and farmers face immeasurable challenges globally — from rising student debt and a lack of diversity to mental health challenges, including higher risks of suicide.
The Zoetis Foundation has selected grantees that will provide greater access to education and mental wellness resources, expand veterinary debt relief, support diversity and inclusion efforts, and help enable thriving livelihoods by funding programs that support veterinary practices and farmers adopting sustainable and resilient business practices.
“People who care for animals are at the center of everything we do. As veterinarians and farmers continue to face mounting challenges, we are thrilled to fund a variety of organizations that are identifying innovative solutions and making a positive impact in our communities,” said Jeannette Ferran Astorga, President of the Zoetis Foundation and Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability at Zoetis.
Additionally, as the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, the Zoetis Foundation is helping to provide critical support to affected communities with an initial donation of $150,000 to the Red Cross, and is matching colleague donations made to the organization globally (up to $150,000). To learn more about what Zoetis Inc. is doing to support people and animals in Ukraine, please visit zoetis.com.
The full list of first-round 2022 grant recipients includes:
Scholarships, Debt Relief, Diversity and Inclusion programming
Farm Journal Foundation: through the Veterinary Debt Solutions Program, convene leaders to identify solutions and implement programmatic work to alleviate veterinary student debt burdenNational FFA Organization: engage underrepresented populations with agricultural educationIt Takes a Village Foundation: scale the “Vet for a Day” program to attract students of color to the veterinary professionWildlife Conservation Society (WCS): support, training and mentorship for veterinary residency in zoological medicine and surgeryAmerican Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC): provide financial scholarships to veterinary students, address the issue of student debt and the need to foster diversity in the veterinary profession. Zoetis Inc. previously funded scholarships for AAVMC—this Foundation grant will triple Zoetis Inc.’s previous support to provide students increased scholarship fundsAmerican Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF): provide veterinary technician student scholarshipsAmerican Association of Swine Veterinarians Foundation (AASV): scholarship funds to support student seminar and poster presentationsCollege of Veterinary Medicine, China Agricultural University (CAU): facilitated by Give2Asia to establish a specialized graduate faculty team focused on veterinary clinical science in ChinaUNESP Faculty of Agricultural and Veterinary Sciences (FCAV) Jaboticabal campus: scholarship support for veterinarian training in BrazilUNESP Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science (FMVZ) Botucatu campus: scholarship support for veterinarian training in BrazilImproving Livelihoods
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) in cooperation with The Sustainability Consortium: provide technical assistance to U.S. farmers to implement conservation practices that help improve farm operations while also generating benefits for native habitat and wildlifeWorld Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) Foundation: improve companion animal care within Africa by means of science and education; empower veterinary businesses and livelihoods utilizing a One Health approachLivestock Industry Foundation for Africa (LIFA): extend success of Zoetis A.L.P.H.A. initiatives and LIFA knowledge-sharing to other countries in West AfricaUganda Crane Creameries Cooperative Union (UCCCU): establish farmer-led systems and tools that enhance the productivity, production, and incomes of smallholder dairy farmers in southwestern UgandaInstituto Biosistêmico (IBS) Projecto Cooplaf: an intensive, 24-month intervention with 100 family dairy farms in the State of Mato Grosso do Sul in BrazilMental Wellness
Shanti Project Veterinary Mental Health Initiative: provide evidence-based, culturally competent, and multi-level mental health support services to veterinarians by expert cliniciansAmerican Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) Well on our Way: well-being program curated from notable well-being professionals in veterinary medicine with applicable, evidence-based, and timely skill building to help veterinarians be well throughout their careersAmerican Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) Pathways to Change: generate organizational well-being solutions for veterinary medical education through evidence-based approaches, design-thinking, and change management practicesThe Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI): explore the vital role of the human-animal bond in the health and well-being of people, pets and the veterinary communityThe Zoetis Foundation was announced in 2021 to support communities and the people who care for animals. In its first year of grantmaking, the Foundation supported scholarships and diversity initiatives to help drive a more inclusive veterinary community in the U.S. In 2022 and beyond, the Foundation will expand to provide support across global initiatives focused on education, debt relief, diversity and inclusion, livelihoods, and mental wellness. The Foundation has committed an initial $35 million in funding through 2025.
The Zoetis Foundation is not soliciting grant proposals at this time. The Zoetis Foundation is a private charitable organization and is solely funded by Zoetis Inc., with distinct legal requirements and restrictions.
