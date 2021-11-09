For many patients and health care providers, telehealth has become an indispensable piece of the health care system, especially in rural areas.
More than 400 telehealth advocates sent a letter to congressional leaders this past summer stressing the need to take action to extend emergency measures approved during the pandemic.
“Many of the telehealth flexibilities are temporary and limited to the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency,” the letter from 430 trade associations, hospitals, insurers and other groups said. “Without action from Congress, Medicare beneficiaries will abruptly lose access to nearly all recently expanded coverage of telehealth when the COVID-19 (public health emergency) ends. This would have a chilling effect on access to care across the entire U.S. health care system, including on patients that have established relationships with providers virtually, with potentially dire consequences for their health.”
There’s been some movement in Congress — several bills introduced in the House and Senate outline measures that would make some of the loosened regulations and expanded access to telehealth permanent. Telehealth refers to medical personnel providing health care through telecommunications, typically through the internet or a phone call.
A recent Senate hearing examined the importance of telehealth access and how to structure future policy to address the needs of underserved communities. While the underlying theme centered on expanding broadband access, discussion also focused on payment parity, improving digital literacy and removing geographical restrictions.
U.S. Sen. Ben Luján, D-New Mexico, who chairs the subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband, said telehealth visits increased more than 2,300% and nearly one in three health care visitors now use telehealth services.
Before the pandemic, about half of U.S. health care facilities were not equipped to offer telehealth services; today, that number is less than 5%.
“It is not enough to simply expand access to broadband,” said Dr. Sterling N. Ransone Jr., president of the American Academy of Family Physicians. “Congress must ensure that patients in need can access end-user devices, such as tablets, to connect to digital health tools and invest in training and assistance so patients can confidently use those tools to ensure we don’t further marginalize and disenfranchise them.”
Ransone said the AAFP also recommends preserving access to audio-only telehealth and adopting coverage and payment policies that support physicians’ and clinicians’ ability to choose the most appropriate modality of care.
“No two patients or cases are alike, and I should be able to choose how to care for them based on my clinical judgement, not based on arbitrary insurance rules,” he said.
Deanna Larson, president of Avel eCare and founder of the American Board of Telehealth, urged the committee to extend telehealth regulatory flexibilities.
“Without this support, patients will lose access and we could run the risk of going over the telehealth cliff. The ability to provide modality-neutral telemedicine, such as phone-only care, asynchronous care, and remote patient monitoring, has proven especially valuable.”
While the benefits of telehealth are clear, regulatory and connectivity challenges remain, said Brendan Carr, commissioner with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
The FCC played a key role in launching the Connected Care Pilot Program, which helps cover the cost of broadband connectivity, among other things, for low-income or veteran patients to access connected care services. The FCC also launched the COVID-19 Telehealth Program and Rural Health Care Program, and is in charge of doling out billions to boost broadband access.
But there’s more the FCC can and should do, he added. The biggest challenge ahead is implementation. Funding, specifically for broadband expansion, has traditionally been spread across different departments, and they “need to move in a coordinated way.”
The other key issue is the broadband mapping, which entails gathering and analyzing broadband accessibility data; the maps are needed to deploy millions of dollars of funding for telehealth services. Carr said he initially hoped the mapping would be completed this fall, which will not happen.
Luján also criticized the Biden administration for not yet appointing a fifth commissioner to the FCC and nominating a chairperson, saying the lack of urgency is “inexcusable.”
