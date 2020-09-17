FILE - In this May 12, 2020 photo, Toyota's are shown on the lot of Mark Miller Toyota Dealership in Salt Lake City. One of COVID-19′s impacts has been the reduction in interest rates, including those for auto loans. In June 2020, the average interest rate for new auto loans decreased to 4.2%, down from 6.0% one year ago, according to Edmunds. But Americans are buying more expensive vehicles, which means monthly payments have increased year over year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)