Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch on May 6, 2020, in Grass Valley, Calif. As many as 8 in 10 older Americans couldn’t afford more than four years in an assisted living facility or two years in a nursing home, according to a recent analysis. This is particularly hard for people in the monetary middle; they don’t have enough to cover the costs of long-term care, but they have too many assets to qualify for government assistance.