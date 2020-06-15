What dairy does for you and your body

A balanced diet that's rich in nutrients is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. Nutritious diets include fruits and vegetables, but a truly well-rounded diet also includes dairy.
The Dairy Council of California notes that dairy products are good sources of calcium and vitamin D, giving them a well-earned reputation as nutrient-rich products worthy of inclusion in healthy diets. Dairy products are more than just milk. In fact, the United States Department of Agriculture notes that low- or reduced-fat cheeses and yogurts can provide a host of vitamins and nutrients for those who want to include dairy in their diets without pouring themselves a glass of milk.
The effects of dairy on the body are numerous, and the following are just some of the ways that the various nutrients and vitamins in dairy can have a positive impact on you and your body.
Calcium
Various dairy products, including low-fat milk, yogurt and cottage cheese, are rich in calcium. The USDA notes that the body uses calcium to build bones and teeth and maintain bone mass. That can help people lower their risk for osteoporosis, a potentially debilitating condition characterized by brittle, fragile bones that are vulnerable to injury due to tissue loss.
Vitamin D
Dairy products that are fortified with vitamin D can help to build and maintain healthy bones. Milk, soy milk and certain yogurts and cereals are among the products that may be fortified with vitamin D. It's important to note that people can overdo it in regard to vitamin D. In fact, a 2010 study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association found that intake of very high doses of vitamin D among older women was linked to more falls and fractures. That's something to consider for people considering vitamin D supplements, which have become widely popular in recent years. Such supplements should be discussed with a physician, who may just advise those concerned about their vitamin D intake to consume more low-fat dairy products.
Potassium
According to the USDA, certain dairy products can be great sources of potassium. The organization notes that milk and yogurt have more potassium and less sodium than cheeses. Diets that include sufficient potassium have been linked to healthy blood pressure.
