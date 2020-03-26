STOCKPILING EASE: Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, says that it’s seeing that the frenzied stockpiling of staples like canned food has eased this week.
Dan Bartlett, a company spokesman, said that shoppers seem to have “more trust” in the food supply. Also helping is Walmart’s move to curb hours for the public to allow more time for workers to stock shelves.
Walmart, which operates more than 4,700 stores in the U.S., is also seeing that customers’ use of cash has gone down, while downloads of its “scan and go” payment app has gone up, an indication they don’t want to closely interact with sales clerks. The big question, Bartlett asks, is how much of this behavior will remain.
SMALLER MCMENU: McDonald’s is temporarily ending its all-day breakfast menu and removing slower-selling items to simplify kitchen operations and help its struggling U.S. franchisees.
McDonald’s company-owned stores closed their dining rooms and moved to drive-thru, takeout and delivery service only on March 16. Most franchisees have followed.
But U.S. fast food sales are down as more people work from home and avoid going out. NPD, a consulting firm, said U.S. fast food sales fell 7% in the week ending March 15.
McDonald’s said it will focus on its most popular menu items and remove others over the next few weeks.
