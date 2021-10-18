The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service - Illinois Field Office issued the following news release:
Corn: Planted area is estimated at 11 million acres, down 3 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.8 million acres, is down 3 percent from 2020. Based on Oct. 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at a record 210 bushels per acre, up 19 bushels from 2020. Production is forecast at 2.27 billion bushels, up 7 percent from last year's production.
Soybeans: Planted area is estimated at 10.60 million acres, up 3 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.55 million acres, is up 3 percent from 2020. Based on Oct. 1 conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at a record 64 bushels per acre, up four bushels from 2020. Production is forecast at a record 675 million bushels, up 10 percent from 2020.
Alfalfa hay: Harvested area, forecast at 180,000 acres, is down 18 percent from 2020. Based on Oct. 1 conditions, the Illinois alfalfa hay yield is forecast at 3.50 tons per acre, down 0.40 tons from the previous year. Production is forecast at 630,000 tons, down 27 percent from 2020.
Other hay: Harvested area, forecast at 240,000 acres, is down 11 percent from 2020. Based on Oct. 1 conditions, the Illinois other hay yield is forecast at 2.40 tons per acre, up 0.10 tons from the previous year. Production is estimated at 576,000 tons, down 7 percent from 2020.
For your convenience, you may access NASS reports and products the following ways:
All reports are available electronically, at no cost, on the NASS web site: http://www.nass.usda.gov
Both national and state specific reports are available via a free email subscription. To set up this free subscription, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov and in the "Follow NASS" box under "Receive reports by Email," click on "National" or "State" to select the reports you would like to receive.
See table here: https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Illinois/Publications/Current_News_Release/2021/20211012-IL-October-Crop-Production.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.