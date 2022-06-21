FILE - Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, center, and his wife Tricia arrive for an election night party on May 24, 2022, in Peachtree Corners, Ga. The House selection committee is expected to hear testimony from Raffensperger about the extraordinary pressure he faced from former President Donald Trump to "find 11,780" votes that could flip the state to prevent Joe Biden's election victory. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)