The Effingham Unit 40 school board unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 “Leaders Innovating For Tomorrow” program, or LIFT.
During a meeting this week, Effingham High School Principal Kurt Roberts introduced McClain Schaefer, director of a the new program in Mattoon. Schaefer was the assistant principal at EHS before moving to Mattoon schools.
“This program could offer great opportunities for our high school kids,” Roberts said.
“The concept of LIFT is develop a regional innovation and technology center in Mattoon. Our goal is to connect students on specific pathways of learning,” Schaefer said.
He said there were seven specific pathways that would enable students to receive industry certification, credentials, dual credits and workplace experience by the time they graduate from high school.
“It is offered to juniors and seniors,” he said. “We have invited 28 different schools in our region to participate. Currently, 17 have signed agreements with Mattoon and currently 11 are sending students. It just opened in August.”
He said there are 104 students enrolled in the LIFT program from the 11 schools. The seven career pathways include communications; focus on early childhood education; information technology; HVAC/Green Energy, mechantronics and robotics; manufacturing, architecture and construction trades; leadership institute; and culinary arts and hospitality.
“We’re here to ask you to consider (the intergovernmental agreement) so we have that option in the future,” Roberts said. “I see this as an opportunity for our students.”
School Board President Robin Klosterman questioned Roberts and Schaefer about whether the program duplicates coursework that will be offered by the Effingham College and Career Academy that is currently under development with Lake Land College.
“It seems to me some of these things might cross into some of the areas they are doing,” Klosterman said.
Roberts said, “I’ve worked with that group and I think there may be some that overlaps a little bit here. I think there is a difference in that (LIFT) is geared more towards not taking college course work that Lake Land has to offer.”
He said the LIFT program would provide coursework from actual leaders working in the industry coming in to instruct the classes.
“One of the expectations about this whole thing is that we bring in industry leaders to present content for all of the curriculum. LIFT is also not a replacement program we hope to add to the opportunities for Effingham students,” Schaefer said.
“How about the responsibility of transportation. Is that on the student or are we (school district) expect to send the students there?” asked board Vice President Jill Wendling.
“That would be the students’ responsibility,” Rogers said.
Meanwhile, the board approved a price quote in the amount of $28,565 to repair the parking lot near the west end of Klosterman Field and east of the baseball field that was damaged during the installation of turf on Klosterman Field.
Board members at the September meeting wanted to find out if the some of the cost to repair the parking lot would come from one the companies working on Klosterman Field that caused some of the damage.
“We came with a ballpark figure (to repair the parking lot) at the last meeting. You as a board felt that because that company was responsible for some of the tear up of that asphalt I needed to go back to them and see what they could do,” Superintendent Andrew Johnson said.
Johnson said Bryne and Jones Construction of Bridgeton, Missouri, which installed the turf, agreed to pay $8,060 for a portion of the damages, leaving Unit 40 with an obligation of $20,505. Director of Buildings and Grounds Todd Thoele said the amount included damage from water built up over the years from the track to the parking lot.
IN another matter, board members agreed to upgrade the Effingham Junior High School drama theater facilities not to exceed $50,000.
A 36-month service contract with Cintas for $1,744 per month was approved by the board that includes AED machine service, battery replacement when needed, cabinet with an alarm, monthly alarm device inspection, medical cabinet with alarm, free software upgrades and monthly barcoded inspections. The approval facilitates a one-time purchase of eight first aid medical cabinets and supplies from Cintas at a one time cost of $5,360 or $670 per unit. First Aid service visits to replenish supplies based on need. The cost would be paid for from the district’s Tort fund.
Updates to the Risk Management Plan were approved by the board pending attorney approval. The original Risk Management Plan was established in the late 1990s. Johnson said he would like to see the addition of a second Unit 40 school nurse and School Resource Officer added.
Board members voted to adopt the 2022 tentative tax levy and set a tax levy hearing on Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.
“The proposed tax levy will be publicly posted with the final adoption plan for the Nov. 14 meeting,” Board President Robin Klosterman said.
Johnson said the Effingham Tax Increment Financing (TIF) 1 District Effingham established in 1986 ended on Dec. 31, 2021. He said taxing bodies in TIF 1 should be seeing tax money once withheld by the TIF 1 District fund.
Johnson said Unit 40 received a $50,000 Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) School Maintenance Project Grant for the FY 23 that will be applied toward a $242,250 upgrade of the HVAC system at South Side School currently scheduled for June of next year.
Jane Willenborg was presented a Distinguished Board Leader award from the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) during Monday’s meeting by Johnson. Willenborg represents Unit 40 schools and serves on the IASB delegate assembly.
“She has represented us very well and we appreciate that,” Johnson said.
Board members granted a leave of absence for the following individuals under the Family and Medical Leave Act: Lindsay Westendorf, Lisa Lauritzen, Lisa Miller, Dannette Williamson and Tina Verdeyen.
