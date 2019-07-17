Twins carry on rich farming tradition

OLEAN, INDIANA - "It's what we love to do."
'We' being the optimal word.
Twin brothers Mark and Matt Jeffries have spent the better part of 40 years farming acreage in southern Ripley and Dearborn counties, as well as Ohio County, in Indiana.
"This is what we've always done," says Matt, he and his sibling taking a short break from baling hay at Mark's farmstead near Olean in Ripley County's Brown Township.
"Farming's not the type of job where you say, 'Well, I'm getting a promotion next week and moving up the ladder,'" he adds. "Moving up the ladder here means going up to the hayloft."
But work hard enough at your chosen craft and respect is sure to follow.
In February, the pair were named 2018 Ripley County Conservation Farmers of the Year by the Ripley County Soil and Water Conservation District.
"It shows someone recognizes our efforts," states Mark, who with wife Dianna raised daughters Megan and Britney and now counts two grandchildren, Hank and Owen Paul - the latter not yet a month old.
Matt, father of Brenden, 18, and Kyla, 16, adds, "We don't participate in every conservation program Farm ServiceAgency or Soil and Water offers, we just try to do what we think should be done for the ground. If we know it needs fixed, we fix it ourselves."
Some conservation practices - like cover crops and grassed waterways - are needed to mitigate the effects of erosion, especially after an exceedingly wet spring, explains Matt.
"We've had more rain the last two years than I can remember and sometimes there's erosion no matter what.
"But we try to no-till as much as we can," he continues. "Around here, we've got a lot of rolling ground. When you get heavy rains, water tends to run down to a low spot. The concentrated water will wash out if the ground is (tilled). We (grass) seed those areas so the land doesn't wash out like it does in crop ground."
Despite those efforts, the 1982 South Dearborn High School graduates are finding this to be a challenging year already.
"This has been a heck of a year," says Mark. "It's not just us, everybody in the ag business took a beating on account of weather. But you take the good with the bad."
The duo just wrapped up planting the first week of July, about a month behind schedule.
Matt refrains from sugarcoating what could be a dismal return nationwide.
"There are thousands of acres across the states that weren't planted," he begins. "The U.S. Department of Agriculture says there's a bigger corn crop planted than ever. I think those are fictitious numbers, trying to protect the global market if it were known the U.S. corn crop is in trouble. I do feel our crop is in trouble.
"With all the spring rain, the crops never had to put down a root system ... they had enough available moisture. Now they need rain and can't make enough of a root system to get caught up."
As for their own roots, the brothers grew up in - and Matt still calls home - Farmers Retreat, a small Dearborn County community between Friendship and Dillsboro. Parents Paul and Marilyn reside in the same house that earned a Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial Award in 2016.
"When we were 13, we had a neighbor show us how to raise tobacco and make some money," Matt remembers. "At the time, tobacco was good money. We raised that for over 30 years, quitting about 10 years ago because tobacco's not as popular as it once was."
Today, they farm or pasture over 1,400 acres with a majority of corn and soybeans. Add to that hay fields and around 60 head of cattle, divided evenly between two sites.
"Cattle's one of those things where you've got to stay in it to make a little something," says Mark, a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Olean.
Matt, who belongs to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dewberry, gives cattle as an example of a farmer's nonstop commitment.
"They've gotta be fed every day and some fat cattle over at Mom and Dad's need fed twice a day. If you go on vacation, somebody has to feed the cattle."
Those feedings are just a small part of the annual cycle.
The two must keep active a license to buy and apply chemicals, which they purchase from a close friend and chemical salesman from Valparaiso. Beyond that, Laughery Valley Ag acts as their main supplier.
"In the winter, we spend a lot of time here in this shop working on equipment," starts Matt, who along with his twin has found the time to serve on the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department for close to 35 years, responding to about 120 calls a year.
"In April, it's time to spread fertilizer and begin planting," Mark says of his favorite time of year. "Then you'll go back and put nitrogen on the corn and spray the beans throughout the summer. You basically go from one thing to the other."
"Amongst the planting, you have hay and straw to bale," chimes in Matt, a Laughery Valley board member since the 1980s. "In late August or September, we chop silage feed for the cows and usually it's time to start combining soybeans after that. Our goal is to be done by Thanksgiving."
"I like harvest," Matt opines. "You can see what the whole spring and summer have provided. I like an early fall day when corn's ready to combine."
"With planting, you're putting something out there and know you've done your best," adds Mark. "Of course, it's always up to Mother Nature. But on a nice summer evening, you drive around and see a nice corn or bean crop ... that makes you feel pretty good."
"And when it's good, it's good ... but when it's bad, it's horrible," Matt remarks. "The 1980s were horrible for farming, with double-digit interest and no crop insurance. That took a lot of guys out of the business and this will be a tough year, too."
Many innovations over the years, though, have helped independent farmers like the Jeffries brothers prosper.
"It's a whole lot easier now than when we started," Mark admits. "Technology, especially with seeds and chemicals, has grown by leaps and bounds. it's just a matter of staying up with it. It kind of spoils us."
"That part's easier," Matt echoes. "We have auto steer on two tractors, a combine and sprayer. But the physical labor - upkeep on buildings and machinery - of farming is still the same. It's not all sitting in a tractor seat, especially if you have livestock."
Those advances, in many cases, have had positive effects on total yields.
"With new genetics, the potential for yields is unbelievable," says Matt. "I remember when 125 bushels of corn was excellent. Now if you have 125, something's wrong. You used to just read about 200 bushels in places like Iowa and Illinois. But on a good year, we average 200 now."
The brothers sell most of their production to the national Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., with some corn going to Cardinal Ethanol, Union City.
Of course, small farms are not only at the mercy of the weather, but also of the market - and sometimes government policy.
"We don't get to set prices," reminds Mark. "Beans are sometimes priced a year in advance. If the price is going up for fall delivery, we'll do a forward contract. Now you can stick your neck out a little." For instance, a $200,000 contract would equate to a certain number of bushels.
"They're going to want the money or the bushels, one or the other," adds Mark.
"We only get what's offered," contributes Matt. "The tariffs really hurt prices last year. The government can offer us $1.60 or so per bushel of soybeans to help offset the tariffs. That's all fine, but I'm not seeing steel prices from China coming down. I feel like the ag products used to barter in the tariffs took a setback."
Although retirement is still far away, the Jeffries men hope to see the family tradition continue.
"Brenden helps now and I'd like to see him take over someday," Matt says. "I would not discourage him from it, but it's not always easy. If he chose to do something else, I wouldn't fault him at all."
"My grandson Hank is only 2, but tractors and cows are his world right now," says Mark. "Hopefully, he'll say, 'I wanna do what Pop-Pop does.'"
"Hard telling what it's going to be like in 25 years," he adds. "There are easier and better ways of making money, but if it's what you like to do ... do it."
