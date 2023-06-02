Todd Maisch was a stalwart advocate for the state’s business community for decades and, despite serving in an era of sharp political divisions, his work as well as his character were respected across the political spectrum in Springfield.
Maisch, who started working at the Illinois Chamber of Commerce in 1994 and rose to become its president and CEO two decades later, died Thursday after an illness had sidelined him from the Statehouse. A resident of Springfield, he was 57. No cause of death was immediately given.
In a statement, the chamber said its members and staff were “heartbroken” and “deeply saddened by his loss.”
“Todd was a beloved husband, father, and leader in the Illinois business community,” the statement said. “Out of respect to Todd’s family, we will wait to issue more information at a later date.”
Representing the business community aligned with Republicans in a state run for decades by Democrats backed by organized labor was not an easy role for either Maisch or the chamber. Yet the announcement of his death demonstrated the depth of respect he had earned across party lines.
“Throughout his career, he worked to advance proposals to grow the state’s business community, big and small,” Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “He was passionate about making Illinois a better place to live, work, and do business and he leaves behind a storied legacy of service.”
Democratic Illinois Senate President Don Harmon described Maisch as someone who was “synonymous with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce,” and a “fierce defender of and astute negotiator for the business community.”
“Todd was also a genuinely likable person who could find the path forward among adversaries,” Harmon said. “He departs this world far too soon.”
Though often aligned with the GOP, the chamber last year endorsed Democratic Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza for reelection over her Republican challenger, McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi. The chamber cited Mendoza’s fiscal stewardship, including her work to reduce a multibillion-dollar backlog of overdue bills to state vendors in Illinois’ business community.
“His departure leaves such a void in Illinois,” Mendoza said in a statement. “He worked so hard to find bipartisan approaches to grow Illinois businesses. He understood we are all in this together. I treasure the time I spent with him, listening to him, speaking to his board. Democrats and Republicans around the state should all take a moment to honor Todd Maisch today for his advocacy for Illinois businesses.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Maisch fought to keep businesses open, calling on the state’s leaders to do a better job of looking after both the state’s “public health crisis and the economic” issues.
He opposed a movement to increase the minimum wage in 2015, while supporting a gas tax increase in the state in 2019 in the name of meeting the state’s infrastructure demands. He also was among the leaders who opposed the Pritzker-backed proposed state constitutional amendment to switch the state from a flat-rate income tax to a graduated tax with higher rates based on income. Voters defeated the proposal.
“The business community is losing a champion for working people throughout our state,” Senate Republican leader John Curran of Downers Grove said. “Todd dedicated his career to building a stronger business climate and a stronger Illinois and he and his work will be greatly missed.”
A native of Peoria, Maisch earned a master’s in business from Illinois State University and got his undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Maisch served on the steering committee of the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition, and was a member of the U.S. Chamber Committee of 100.
Maisch is survived by his wife, Kim, and sons Max and Whit; his father, Weldon Maisch; and his brother, David.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. June 8 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Road, Springfield. At 7 p.m. family and friends will share memories and tributes.
