An RCA TRK-9, first introduced at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York, appears among the collection of televisions at the Early Television Museum in Hilliard, Ohio on June 4, 2023. The museum features a large collection of televisions from the 1920s and 1930s. The RCA TRK-9 cost $450 at the time and included an AM radio and short-wave radio.