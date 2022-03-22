Have you ever wondered what is responsible for some fruits and vegetables having a bright red color? Well, the answer is the plant pigment called lycopene. It gives red and pink fruits, and even some vegetables, their distinct color. Some of these fruits and vegetables include guava, papaya, watermelon, tomatoes, red bell peppers, pink grapefruit, asparagus, and red cabbage.
Lycopene is far more than just a pigment. It is a carotenoid that is in the same family as beta-carotene. Lycopene is a very potent antioxidant. It provides a wide range of health benefits and is used in the treatment of the following (among many others):
• Cancer
• Cell damage
• High cholesterol
• High blood pressure
• Macular degeneration
What is an antioxidant, and why is it important for health? An antioxidant is a molecule or substance, such as lycopene, vitamin C and vitamin E, that is responsible for removing potentially damaging oxidants/oxidizing agents and reactive molecules from the body. Antioxidants intercept oxidizing agents to prevent them from reacting with the molecules of the body’s cells. This is critically important because oxidants and reactive molecules cause disease because they react with the molecules of the body’s cells and cause damage to their genetic sequence or structure.
In our busy world and with the wide range of preferences that people have for certain fruits and vegetables, getting an adequate daily amount of lycopene might prove challenging. Thankfully, there are supplements available that can come to our rescue. It is just a matter of choosing a brand that you trust and taking the supplement as directed.
