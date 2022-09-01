Cataleya takes a bite of a necatrine alongside her father Elier as they wait for a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday. Chicago officials say 75 immigrants have arrived in the city on buses from Texas, as part of an aggressive border policy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office confirmed that the migrants arrived Wednesday night and that the city has welcomed them and will make sure they receive shelter and food.