Nostalgia and stars are keeping Super Bowl ads light
NEW YORK — Super Bowl ads are more than just breaks between gameplay during the biggest sporting event of the year:
They offer a glimpse of the country’s zeitgeist, along with how major industries are faring. Advertisers spend millions for a chance to capture the attention of more than 100 million viewers expected to tune in for the big game.
This year, crypto ads and automakers are advertising less since those industries are facing problems. Major food brands like M&Ms, tech companies like Google, streaming services including Peacock and more alcohol brands have jumped in to take their place.
Doja Cat, Travolta, Driver star in ads
NEW YORK — Big name advertisers from T-Mobile to Google are paying as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl on Sunday.
To get the most out of those millions, most advertisers release their ads in the days ahead of the big game to maximize publicity for their spots.
In the ads released so far, John Travolta and “Scrubs” stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff sing a T-Mobile themed version of “Summer Nights” from “Grease,” Adam Driver creates multiple versions of himself for Squarespace, and Alicia Silverstone reprises her “Clueless” character for online shopping site Rakuten.
Year after ‘Crypto Bowl,’ crypto ads vanish from gameNEW YORK — Cryptocurrency companies grabbed the spotlight during the 2022 Super Bowl, with commercials from a handful of newcomers to advertising’s biggest stage: FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com and eToro.
Some marketing experts dubbed it the “Crypto Bowl.” A year later, the industry has been humbled by a massive downturn in crypto prices, as well as the bankruptcy of several well-known companies. The dramatic turnaround harkens back to 2000, when dot-com companies such as Pets.com ran Super Bowl ads, only to go out of business within a year or two. This year, crypto ads are nowhere to be found.
How the ‘boneless wing’ became a tasty culinary lie
NEW YORK — Americans are set to consume 1.45 billion chicken wings this Super Bowl weekend. So says the National Chicken Council.
And some of them will be boneless — and thus not actual chicken wings. The “boneless wing” is a thriving and delicious deception.
It’s part of a subset of foods that are popular but also aren’t really what they say they are. Think baby carrots or mock crabmeat or plant-based burgers.
In the case of “boneless wings,” though, there’s a reason behind it — they’ve been more cost effective. And yet, some say, they’re an interesting example of marketing manipulation.
UK economy avoids decline but cost of living pains many
LONDON — The British economy has stagnated in the final three months of last year amid cost-of-living crisis that’s squeezing household budgets, crimping business investment and fueling labor unrest.
The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, failed to grow during the fourth quarter of 2022. Britain faces a prolonged economic slowdown triggered by soaring food and energy prices.
Carlton Peters, who cooks for the Margins Project charity’s free lunch program, sees it in his own life. He now buys all of his food in the reduced-price section of the supermarket and has cut out butter altogether because it is too expensive.
investigators subpoena pilots over jfk close call
Safety investigators say they have issued subpoenas for pilots of an American Airlines plane involved in a close call at New York’s Kennedy Airport last month.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday the pilots have refused three times to sit for recorded interview.
The NTSB says the American plane crossed an active runway without approval from air traffic controllers, and that led to a close call with a Delta Air Lines jet.
The Delta plane had to abort its takeoff.
Russia announces cut to oil output over price caps
MOSCOW — Russia has announced it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month after Western countries capped the price of its crude over its action in Ukraine.
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Friday that “we will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the ‘price ceiling.’”
The Group of Seven major democracies have imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil shipped to non-Western countries.
The goal is to keep oil flowing to global markets to prevent price spikes, while limiting Russia’s financial gains that can be used to pay for its campaign in Ukraine.
The Associated Press
Wall Street’s tough week eases at the end as stocks drift
NEW YORK — Stocks drifted to a mostly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their worst week since December. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday. Weakness in tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq composite down 0.6% while the Dow closed 0.5% higher. Energy companies rose with the price of crude oil. Stocks have been struggling since rallying at the start of the year on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession, and that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates. Lyft lost more than a third of its value following a weaker-than-expected forecast.
Dutch-owned grid operator mulls sale to German government
BERLIN — A state-owned Dutch company that is Germany’s biggest electricity grid operator says it plans to hold talks on selling its entire German business to the government in Berlin. Germany welcomed the announcement Friday. TenneT, which is one of four transmission network operators in Germany, pointed to the need to find a “structural solution” to funding needs for its German business as the grid is bolstered to handle the transition to renewable energy. It put that cost at about 15 billion euros, or $16.1 billion. TenneT operates electricity grids across a large swath of Germany. Those transmission lines are crucial for Germany’s plans to completely shift its power production from fossil fuels to renewable energy by 2045.
CSX railroad promises paid sick time to two more unions
OMAHA, Neb. — CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall. CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of the contentious negotiations that ended only after Congress stepped in to block a potential strike. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Friday that it has agreements with two more of its unions, just days after announcing pacts with a pair of other unions. The workers will soon get four days of paid sick time. They’ll also be able to convert three of their personal leave days into sick days, and they’ll be paid for any unused sick days each year.
