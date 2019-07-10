Sturgeon, America's forgotten dinosaurs, slowly coming back

In this April 25 photo, a researcher holds an endangered shortnose sturgeon caught in a net in the Saco River in Biddeford, Maine. The fish was measured and tagged before being released by students at the University of New England. Sturgeon were America’s vanishing dinosaurs, armor-plated beasts that crowded the nation’s rivers until mankind’s craving for caviar pushed them to the edge of extinction. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)