Every January, individuals create New Year’s resolutions to help keep them on track for the upcoming year. These resolutions can range from boosting physical activity to embracing healthy eating to quitting bad habits. Unfortunately, research shows that by the time February arrives, nearly 80% of Americans are no longer committed to them. Despite the drop in resolve, there are still ways to stay on track throughout the entire year. One simple way is by powering up with dairy snacks.
Dairy foods are full of powerful nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and protein to help keep bones, muscles, and bodies strong. These nutrients are important for all individuals, including pregnant moms, babies, teenagers, adults, and every age in between.
“Even if an individual is no longer following a certain diet or health plan, adding dairy every day can help maintain physical strength and health while reaching the recommended three servings,” said registered dietitian Maggie Cimarolli.
A dairy-packed snack adds nutrients and energy to head off a mid-morning or after-lunch slump. Snacks have been linked to improved concentration and comprehension in adults and students alike. Dairy foods are also an optimal choice to include in pre-or post-workout snacks. The protein in dairy helps to keep the body full and energized between meals and helps build and repair muscles after exercise. Dairy pairs well with other food groups, allowing an individual to get the most out of their snack. To create a power-packed snack, make sure to pair two or three of the five food groups together: dairy, fruits, vegetables, protein, and whole grains.
Smoothies are a quick grab-n-go option that calls for simply adding milk, yogurt, and fruits or vegetables to a blender. Using frozen fruit or adding ice will produce a colder, thicker beverage. Yogurt parfaits are another quick-fix nutritious mini-meal. Layer yogurt, fruit, and granola for a delicious snack that helps quell hunger in between meals. Mixing cottage cheese and fresh cut-up veggies like peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers makes the perfect savory snack. Adding more flavors is as easy as sprinkling spices and seasonings like pepper, chives, fresh or dried herbs or garlic.
“The dairy case offers many snack choices and has something for everyone, including low fat and fat free varieties, as well as lactose-free products. This versatility allows consumers to tailor their power packed dairy snacks to their lifestyle,” notes Cimarolli.
Whether looking to curb hunger throughout the day, or searching for a family snack that everyone can enjoy, dairy fits into every diet and can help keep life on track in 2023.
For more information on power-packed dairy snacks, visit www.stldairycouncil.org or contact Maggie Cimarolli with St. Louis District Dairy Council at 314-835-9668 or mcimarolli@STLDairyCouncil.org. For delicious and nutritious recipes, check out on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.
