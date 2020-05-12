Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.