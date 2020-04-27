New rules to limit boating to two people per boat
The upcoming modified stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker will open up some state parks, but don’t expect to get the entire family on that boat.
Pritzker said Saturday only two people per boat at a time. He said those with more than two people in a family will have to take turns.
Reopening gyms could take longer than other businesses
When will gyms be allowed to reopen? Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that’s difficult to determine.
While the governor said he’ll sign an extension to his stay at home order with modifications to which businesses can reopen to the public, opening up gyms will be a challenge because there will need to be more staff on hand to wipe down machines regularly.
