Southern Illinois will require COVID-19 tests after break
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University officials will rely on testing rather than a period of remote classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus following the holiday break.
Classes are set to begin Jan. 10 and SIU Carbondale officials have told students, faculty and staff that they must complete a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of returning to the campus.
Those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus also must be tested, The Southern Illinoisan reported. People who have not been vaccinated will have to be tested weekly.
Other universities in Illinois have opted to begin the spring semester remotely amid concerns that the holidays and omicron’s arrival in the state will cause widespread cases.
Illinois State University and the University of Illinois at Chicago previously announced that classes will be remote for the first two weeks of the spring semester. The University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign plans one week of online instruction.
Illinois attorney general updates guide to veterans benefits
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois attorney general’s office has released an updated guide of benefits for Illinois veterans and their families.
The “Benefits for Illinois Veterans” guide was put together by the attorney general’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau. It provides veterans and family members with information regarding help offered by state and federal law.
“My office is dedicated to ensuring that veterans and active duty service members receive the benefits they have earned,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement. “This comprehensive veterans’ benefits guide will ensure Illinois veterans and their families know their eligibility and how to apply for federal, state and municipal benefits.”
The 2022 edition includes information on new programs and benefits, including:
• Health care for women veterans;
• Veterans facing homelessness;
• Vietnam War-related exposure, such as to Agent Orange;
• The effects of contaminated water at Camp Lejeune;
• Illnesses linked to service in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Additional information about services is available at the Military and Veterans Rights Bureau website.
Contractor dies in fall at Caterpillar foundry in Illinois
MAPLETON, Ill. — A contractor working at a Caterpillar Inc. foundry in central Illinois fell to his death when he apparently stepped off a ladder at the plant, authorities said.
The Peoria County coroner said Scott M. Adams, 50, of East Peoria, was pronounced dead about 11 a.m. Thursday after his fall at the foundry in Mapleton. Autopsy findings are pending, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported,
Adams was working as a contractor at the foundry from Shaefer Electric in Peoria, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is investigating his death along with the county sheriff’s office.
OSHA’s preliminary investigation leads the agency to believe Adams stepped off a ladder before falling 20 feet (6.1 meters) to his death through a hole in the floor.
Caterpillar released a statement Thursday saying that it is “deeply saddened” by Adams’ death but cannot provide additional information on the incident because it remains under investigation.
“Our thoughts are with the worker’s family, friends and colleagues,” the company said.
Mapleton is located about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Springfield.
Cook County mandating vaccination proof at restaurants, bars
CHICAGO — Cook County is following Chicago in implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for customers of restaurants, bars, gyms and various other indoor establishments, starting Jan. 3.
Under the order issued Thursday by the county’s health department, businesses must require any individual age 5 and older to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with an approved vaccine before they can enter the business.
The mandate also includes movie theaters, concert venues, arcades, sports arenas and anywhere else where food and drink are served.
Those who are 16 and older also must show an ID, such as a driver’s license, that matches the vaccination card.
Cook County’s vaccine mandate will begin Jan. 3, the same day a similar requirement in Chicago is set to begin.
The mayor of Orland Park said it doesn’t make sense.
“If this is such an emergency, why are they waiting until Jan. 3 to impose these new mandates?” Keith Pekau said. “They have yet to provide any data indicating that restaurants, indoor entertainment facilities, or gyms are the source of COVID.”
The order does not apply to those ordering carryout at restaurants and bars, performing artists or professional athletes. It also does not cover churches, schools, office buildings or soup kitchens.
Under the county order, employees of the affected businesses are exempt from the vaccination mandate if they test negative for COVID-19 weekly.
