Applications for the Diane Siemer Scholarship are now available from Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.
The Diane Siemer Scholarship is open to all GED (General Equivalency Diploma) and Pathways graduates living in Effingham County.
Students can view eligibility details and apply for the scholarship by visiting www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Student-Scholarships.
The deadline for application is 11:59 p.m. July 31.
Diane Siemer taught GED classes for 25 years at Lake Land College, helping more than 500 students obtain their GED certificates. This scholarship honors her passion for education.
Qualified applicants must reside in Effingham County and have received a GED certificate. Multiple scholarships up to $2,500 each are available to full-time students who will attend any college, university or vocational/technical school. Previous recipients may apply for additional awards.
The Diane Siemer Scholarship is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. For more information, contact Audra Clodfelter, Communication/Scholarship Administrator, at 217-342-4988 or audra@enrichingourcommunity.org.
