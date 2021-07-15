Very few times during Wednesday night’s nine-inning game between Teutopolis and Shelby County Senior Legion did it feel like the Wooden Shoes had momentum.
Teutopolis trailed 10-5 with only two innings remaining and six guaranteed chances left.
Needing a spark, the Wooden Shoes received it in the bottom of the eighth.
Mitch Althoff led off the side with a base hit. Tyler Schwerdt then drew a walk, and Dylan Pruemer added another single, and before you knew it, Teutopolis had the bases loaded with nobody out for Bennett Thompson.
Thompson — who came into the game in the sixth inning — then laced a sharp ground ball down the third baseline. However, the Shelby County third baseman could not handle the ball, allowing a pair of runs to cross and make it a three-run game. The Wooden Shoes were within striking distance, and they didn’t stop there.
After Caleb Bloemer struck out, Pruemer — who advanced to third on the error — broke from third and scored on a wild pitch that, while Kendall Schmidt grounded out to Alex Hawkins to plate the fourth run of the game and cut the lead to one run, 10-9.
Momentum had finally shifted toward the home dugout, and the Wooden Shoes felt that they could complete the comeback, in walk-off fashion, in the bottom of the ninth.
Trying to plate some insurance runs in the top half of the ninth, though, Shelby County went quietly, as Pruemer retired the side in order.
Bryce Bieber hit a scorching line drive right back to the pitcher’s mound, Hayden Koonce struck out swinging, and Jack Allen hit a soft grounder back to the pitcher to end the inning.
Just like that, Teutopolis had its chance to tie or win the game.
However, neither result happened.
Max Niebrugge struck out to open the bottom of the ninth, while Kayden Althoff grounded out to second baseman Hayden Koonce for the second out.
Mitch Althoff, though, did give the Wooden Shoes a puncher’s chance after his base hit dropped in front of Allen, who was patrolling center field, but nothing came of it, as Schwerdt grounded out to Hawkins to end the game.
Mitch Althoff was one of two Teutopolis players to record multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4, while Pruemer also had a 2-for-4 outing.
Koonce, Allen, and Mason Miller all had two-hit games for Shelby County. Allen had a pair of doubles, while Miller had a double, as well.
Allen and Tyler Wetherell both added a team-best two RBIs, too.
On the mound, the combination of Ethan Clark and Samuel Vonderheide made it difficult on the Wooden Shoes’ lineup.
Altogether, Teutopolis struck out 11 times, with Clark fanning nine of the 11.
Clark pitched seven innings, allowing four hits and two runs while walking a pair. Vonderheide closed the game for Shelby County, yielding four hits and three earned runs. He also walked one batter.
Shelby County improves to 7-6 on the season.
