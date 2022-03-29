Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced today that local residents are being targeted by scammers claiming to be from Microsoft. The scam begins when an alert appears on a person’s home computer indicating there is a problem with the device, such as a virus, and provides a telephone number to call for assistance.
The scammers, pretending to be employees of Microsoft, will then offer to fix the non-existent problem for a fee, and request remote access to the victim’s computer. Once remote access is gained, the scammers manipulate the computer so that it appears a problem exists, then they claim to repair any issues. Payment is demanded by means of a prepaid debit card or a gift card. After payment is received the scammers contrive reasons for additional funds to be sent, which are often coupled with promises to refund prior payments once additional funds are received. Once payments are made by a debit or gift card they cannot be recovered.
“We have seen victims, particularly the elderly, lose hundreds, thousands, and sometimes tens of thousands of dollars to this and similar scams,” Kroncke said. “These scammers are good at what they do and can be very convincing. Since they typically operate outside of the United States, arrest and prosecution is rarely possible. Individuals who are targeted by this or similar scams are advised to refrain from providing information and to report the incident to law enforcement so that citizens may be alerted to the nature of the ongoing scam.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.