Danville/Lincoln 8/10, Lincoln 0/0
In Lincoln, Shelby County ended the season with an 8-0 loss to Danville, followed by a 10-0 loss in a rematch against Lincoln.
Shelby County totaled five hits in those two games — four against Danville and one against Lincoln.
Jack Allen went 2-for-3 against Danville and was the only player with more than one hit in the game.
Shelby County finished the summer with an 8-11 record.
Shelby County 8, Lincoln 7
In Lincoln, Shelby County opened up postseason play with an 8-7 win over Lincoln.
Jude Beals led Shelby County at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three runs and one RBI. Jack Allen added a pair of hits, going 2-for-3 with two runs, one RBI, and one walk.
On the mound, Brayden Gritzmacher pitched four innings, giving up two hits and one earned run while striking out three and walking two.
Samuel Vonderheide relieved Gritzmacher, pitching three innings and allowing two hits and zero earned runs while fanning one and walking one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.