Shelby County 10, Morris 9
In Crawfordsville, following a doubleheader on Friday, Shelby County took the field for its third game in two days Saturday against Morris.
Shelby County fell 10-9, thanks to a three-run bottom of the eighth.
Ethan Clark went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, while Bryce Beiber, Hayden Koonce, Jack Allen, Tyler Wetherell, Alex Hawkins, and Kade Allen also collected hits.
Shelby County returns to the field Wednesday against the Central (Ill.) Titans, at Shelbyville High School. That game is a nine-inning contest, starting at 6:00 p.m.
Danville Junior Legion 6, Shelby County 3
In Crawfordsville, the second game of the doubleheader didn’t go Shelby County’s way Friday night.
Shelby County fell to Danville Junior Legion 6-3, with the third frame being the deciding inning. Danville scored five runs during its half of the inning to take a 6-1 lead.
Shelby County did manage to inch closer, with a two-run sixth, but it wasn’t enough in the end.
Bryce Bieber and Hayden Koonce collected two of the team’s 10 hits, while Jack Allen, Ethan Clark, Brayden Gritzmacher, Samuel Vonderheide, Max Beyers, and Jude Beals added the others.
Toeing the slab, Max Doris struggled, only getting through 2 1/3 innings. He allowed eight hits and five earned runs while striking out two batters and issuing two wild pitches.
Shelby County 6, Crawfordsville 0
In Crawfordsville, Shelby County’s Ethan Clark twirled a gem on the mound in the first game of a doubleheader Friday.
Clark pitched a complete game shutout as Shelby County defeated Crawfordsville 6-0. He allowed four hits and struck out 10 batters while walking two.
At the plate, Bryce Bieber drove in two runs while going 1-for-4.
Bieber was one of five other Shelby County players to record a hit in the game. Clark, Hayden Koonce, Brayden Gritzmacher, Jude Beals, and Tyler Wetherrell were the others.
