Central Illinois 14, Shelby County 9
In Shelbyville, a back-and-forth matchup between Shelby County and Central Illinois didn’t favor the hosts on Tuesday.
Despite pushing across three runs to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Titans managed to plate five in the 10th inning to come away with a 14-9 win.
Jack Allen and Hayden Koonce led Shelby County with two-hit outings. Allen went 2-for-6 with a home run, two runs, and one RBI, while Koonce went 2-for-4 with one run, one RBI, and two walks. Blayne Ryherd led the team with two RBIs and went 1-for-2.
On the mound, Max Doris pitched five innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs. He struck out two batters.
Carter Chaney, Ryherd, and Ethan Clark then came in for relief and allowed seven hits and seven runs altogether. They also struck out six batters and walked nine between the three of them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.