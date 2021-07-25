BASEBALL
Mattoon 6, Shelby County 4
In Shelbyville, Shelby County ended the regular season with a 6-4 loss to Mattoon at Shelbyville High School, Tuesday.
Ethan Clark went 2-for-4 with one RBI, while Hayden Koonce, Alex Hawkins, Brayden Gritzmacher, and Samuel Vonderheide recorded the other hits.
Carter Chaney started the game for Shelby County and was one of three pitchers used. Chaney went 1 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs while striking out one batter and walking five.
Clark pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while fanning two and walking two.
Jack Allen was the third and final pitcher for Shelby County, pitching two innings and giving up one hit while striking out two and walking one.
Danville 13, Shelby County 3
In Tilton, Shelby County lost both games of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 17.
Shelby County fell in the first game 13-3 and the second 8-0 to fall to 7-8 on the season.
Bryce Beiber, Hayden Koonce, Tyler Wetherell, and Carter Chaney all recorded hits in the first game.
On the mound, Max Doris struggled, only going three innings and giving up nine hits and five earned runs while striking out one batter and walking three. Samuel Vonderheide relieved Doris, going 2 2/3 innings and giving up nine hits and seven earned runs while fanning one and walking two.
Danville 8, Shelby County 0
In the second game, Brayden Gritzmacher recorded two of his team's four hits, while Ethan Clark and Alex Hawkins had the others.
Gritzmacher also toed the slab for Shelby County. He went 4 2/3 innings and gave up four hits, and one earned run while fanning four batters and walking four.
