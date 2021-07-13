BASEBALL
Shelby County 12, Neoga 5
In Neoga, Shelby County withstood a three-run third inning that tied the game to top Neoga 12-5.
Shelby County never trailed in the contest, with Jude Beals leading the way. Beals went 3-for-4 with five RBIs.
Kade Allen added three hits, going 3-for-4 with one RBI. He also scored two runs.
On the mound, three different hurlers toed the slab.
Brayden Gritzmacher pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out three and walking two. Samuel Vonderheide threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and fanning a pair of batters, while Carter Chaney threw the final two innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs. He struck out one and walked one, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.