4th Quarter Honor Roll for Mid-America Preparatory School:
9th – 12th GRADE
HIGH HONOR
Lucy Allen
Breanna Brown
Emma Cook
Tori Fry
Jack Lowry
Matthew Phillips
Amy Prosser
Nathanael Ritchie
Tucker Short
HONOR
Parker Carruthers
Martin Cook
Matthew Deal
Lilly Fender
Tanner Fry
Jack Miller
Judge Miller
Ella Short
6th - 8th GRADE
HIGH HONOR
Daisy Allen
Lola Allen
Patrick Click
Logan Cook
Keaton Harris
Gracie Houser
Piper Lowry
Luke Ritchie
Mason Suey
Max Wehrle
HONOR
Emma Beck
Annabelle Click
Dalton Diveley
Lenna Fender
Emma Handy
Kolton Harris
Bradyn McClintock
Julia Roman
Luke Tenpenny
4th & 5th GRADE
HIGH HONOR
Camo Cooper
Vann Dowdy
Eve Flores
Colten Fry
Hadlee Garman
Henry Jones
Grayce Miller
Heather Ruot
Micah Tenpenny
Dragan Wallace
Easton Wehrle
HONOR
Brooklyn Karnes
Landon Kious
Carson Phillips
Hudson Short
