4th Quarter Honor Roll for Mid-America Preparatory School:

9th – 12th GRADE

HIGH HONOR 

Lucy Allen

Breanna Brown 

Emma Cook 

Tori Fry 

Jack Lowry 

Matthew Phillips 

Amy Prosser 

Nathanael Ritchie 

Tucker Short

HONOR

Parker Carruthers

Martin Cook

Matthew Deal

Lilly Fender

Tanner Fry

Jack Miller

Judge Miller

Ella Short

6th - 8th GRADE

HIGH HONOR

Daisy Allen 

Lola Allen 

Patrick Click 

Logan Cook 

Keaton Harris 

Gracie Houser 

Piper Lowry 

Luke Ritchie 

Mason Suey 

Max Wehrle

HONOR

Emma Beck

Annabelle Click

Dalton Diveley

Lenna Fender

Emma Handy

Kolton Harris

Bradyn McClintock

Julia Roman

Luke Tenpenny 

4th & 5th GRADE

HIGH HONOR 

Camo Cooper 

Vann Dowdy 

Eve Flores 

Colten Fry 

Hadlee Garman

Henry Jones

Grayce Miller

Heather Ruot

Micah Tenpenny

Dragan Wallace

Easton Wehrle

HONOR

Brooklyn Karnes

Landon Kious

Carson Phillips

Hudson Short

