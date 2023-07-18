SHELBYVILLE — Sorentio boater Matthias Kircher caught four bass weighing 16 pounds, 9 ounces, on Saturday to win the Major League Fishing (MLF) Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) Presented by T-H Marine at Lake Shelbyville.
The tournament was the third event of the season for the BFL Illini Division. Kircher earned $6,641, including a $2,500 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus, for his victory.
Kircher said he had fished Lake Shelbyville only ten times before the BFL event, and this tournament was his second effort as a boater in competition.
“I had all my fish by 9:15,” said Kircher, who focused his efforts on the 9th Street area of Lake Shelbyville. “I only had five bites all day. The other fish was a 13-incher.”
Kircher added that he caught his first fish in the treetop of a laydown in about 20 feet of water on a shaky-head rig. His other three keepers came on a watermelon candy red-colored Zoom Ol’ Monster Worm. Kircher said he caught all four of his five fish on two laydowns 100 yards apart.
“I pre-fished last Wednesday and caught a 15-inch fish in that treetop,” Kircher said. “I had another bite, and I left it alone. So, during the tournament, I went with my gut instinct and went where I caught that keeper because I wasn’t on anything during practice this week.
“The Lord blessed me with four good bites. I told my co-angler I needed one more fish. I thought I needed that fifth fish, but my co-angler said, ‘I think you’ve got this,’ and he was right. This feels great.”
Kircher also caught a bass that weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and earned the Berkley Big Bass Boater Award and took home $470.
Bethalto native Jimmy Null won the Strike King Co-Angler Division and a total of $1,835 on Saturday after bringing five bass to the scale that totaled 11 pounds, 13 ounces.
Chester native Jason Korando earned the Berkley Big Bass Co-Angler Award and $235 after catching a bass that weighed in at 4 pounds, 1 ounce — the largest co-angler catch of the day.
Windsor native Garrett McDowell leads the BFL Illini Division Boater Angler of the Year race after three events with 737 points. Walnut Hill native Aaron Arning leads the Strike King Co-Angler Divison Angler of the Year race with 729 points.
The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five tournament winners of each qualifying event, will qualify for the Oct. 12-14 BFL Regional Tournament on Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown, Tenn. Boaters will fish for a top award of $60,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while co-anglers will compete for a top prize of $50,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard.
Below are how the top 10 boaters and Strike King co-anglers finished on Saturday.
The top 10 boaters were:
1st: Matthias Kircher, Sorento, Ill., four bass, 16-9, $6,641 (includes $2,500 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus);
2nd: Levi Kohl, Edinburg, Ill., three bass, 16-3, $1,835;
3rd: Garrett McDowell, Windsor, Ill., five bass, 15-4, $1,444;
4th: Joshua Tyner, Spencer, Ind., five bass, 14-1, $856;
5th: Joe Bardill, Highland, Ill., five bass, 13-8, $734;
6th: Jeffrey Lee, Olney, Ill., five bass, 13-2, $673;
7th: Ethan Fields, Breese, Ill., five bass, 12-15, $612;
8th: Jeremy Dhom, Teutopolis, Ill., five bass, 12-6, $551;
9th: Jeremy Mull, Pawnee, Ill., five bass, 11-4, $489;
10th: Mike McGill, Findlay, Ill., five bass, 10-15, $428.
The top 10 Strike King co-anglers were:
1st: Jimmy Null, Bethalto, Ill., five bass, 11-13, $1,835;
2nd: Mike Swetland, Tamaroa, Ill., five bass, 8-7, $1,268;
3rd: Aaron Arning, Walnut Hill, Ill., five bass, 8-0, $612;
4th: Nathan Riley, La Place, Ill., four bass, 7-10, $428;
5th: William Hadraba, Willow Springs, Ill., four bass, 7-4, $367;
6th: Dale Renth, Mascoutah, Ill., four bass, 6-15, $336;
7th: Jim Budde, Waterloo, Ill., four bass, 6-13, $306;
8th: Andrew Boring, El Paso, Ill., three bass, 6-6, $275;
9th: Amanda Black, Toledo, Ill., three bass, 6-3, $245;
10th: Rowdy King, Shelbyville, Ill., two bass, 5-15, $214.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.