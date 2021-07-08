No lead was safe between Shelby County Senior Legion and the Central (Ill.) Titans on Wednesday night.
A nine-inning, back-and-forth game went the Titans' way, though, as they earned an 11-8 win in 13 innings at Shelbyville High School.
Overall, there were seven lead changes through the first nine innings, with the Titans striking at the opportune time in the top of the 13th to retake the lead — this time for good.
Gabriel McElroy started the frame with a leadoff single.
Then, one pitch later, McElroy scored after Aaron Carlock smacked a double to make it 8-7.
However, the Titans weren't comfortable with a one-run cushion.
They needed more and did just that, scoring an additional three runs in the inning to take an 11-7 lead heading into the home half of the 13th.
After the RBI double, Dawlton Chupp drew a walk and later scored on a Thomas Swartz double that made it 9-7.
Dalton Meyers and Nathan McElroy — who courtesy ran for Swartz — also scored during the rally to make the 11-7 total after the top of the 13th. Meyers scored on an error by the Shelby County first baseman, while McElroy scored after swiping home plate.
Shelby County Senior Legion did manage to cut the lead to three in the bottom of the frame after Mason Miller drew a bases-loaded walk that made the 11-8 final.
At the plate, Ethan Clark led Shelby County with three hits. He scored one run and had an RBI single that drove in Bryce Bieber in the fourth inning.
Jack Allen went 2-for-5 with a solo home run to tie the game in the first. He also scored three runs.
Mason Miller also hit a home run, a three-run shot, in the fourth, and had five RBIs and two walks.
Altogether, Shelby County Senior Legion pounded 11 hits, outhitting the Titans 11-8.
For the Titans, Gabriel McElroy and Luke Raupp each went 2-for-6 to pace Central (Ill.).
Dawlton Chupp had two RBIs, with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first that plated the first run of the game and a groundout to Hayden Koonce at second base that scored Dirk Buhlig in the third.
On the mound, Kade Allen started the game for Shelby County, pitching 4 1/3 innings. He allowed five hits and five earned runs while striking out three batters and walking six.
Max Doris relieved Allen, pitching 2 2/3 innings and allowing one hit and no earned runs. He fanned a pair of batters and did not yield a walk.
Max Beyers and Ethan Clark followed by pitching the final six innings for Shelby County. Combined, they allowed five hits, and four earned runs while fanning 12 batters and walking three.
Shelby County Senior Legion falls to 5-6 on the season. They are 0-2 against the Titans this summer.
