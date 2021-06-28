Lake Sara
The Good Neighbors of Lake Sara are sponsoring the 35th Annual Lake Sara Fireworks on Saturday, July 3. The fireworks will begin promptly at 9:15 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 10.
According to Fireworks Chairperson John Richards, “Members of our community have missed out on a lot this year. We are so glad that we can celebrate our independence in more ways than one with this spectacular fireworks display!”
The best way to see the fireworks is from a boat on beautiful Lake Sara. Terry Trueblood, Commander of the Effingham County Dive and Rescue Team, shares the following tips for safe water viewing:
- Check your boat’s navigation lights before July 3. Your boat must have a white light (stern), and red and green lights (forward).
- Be sure your battery is good and fully charged.
- Follow the post-dusk speed limit of 10 mph.
- Ensure that you have a life jacket for each passenger and that everyone under the age of 13 is wearing their life jacket.
- Avoid overloading your boat.
- Designate a driver if you plan to have alcohol on your boat.
- Respect the safety perimeter that the Effingham Water Authority (EWA) and Dive Team boats will be patrolling.
- Note that both EWA and DNR police will be patrolling the waters before, during and after the fireworks.
To observe the fireworks from land, come to the Lake Sara Beach at the end of Beach Road. To avoid traffic congestion and to keep a safety corridor, there will be no parking allowed on either Beach Road or Moccasin Road. The entrance will be closed promptly at 9 p.m., so get there early. There is plenty of parking available near the beach. You are also welcome to view from your car.
Following the fireworks, please be patient as the parking lots are emptied in an orderly fashion, and be prepared to follow designated routes. All traffic leaving the beach area will go north on Beach Rd. in a single lane. At the intersection of Beach Rd and 1600th Ave. (Moccasin Rd.), motorists will have the choice of going west or east. Traffic going east on 1600th Ave. toward 1000th St (Lake Sara Rd.) will turn left to get to State Highway 32/33.
The Lake Sara Fireworks are the largest single day event held in Effingham County each year. This event is paid for solely by private and business donations. Members of the Good Neighbors of Lake Sara will be collecting donations at the entrance to the parking lots at the beach. You can also send donations to Lake Sara Fireworks Fund at PO Box 531, Effingham, IL 62401. All contributions are appreciated.
Dieterich
Saturday, July 3
7:30 a.m. — Firecracker Walk/Run, Liberty Memorial Park
Sunday, July 4
Noon — Food vendors open, Liberty Memorial Park
Noon–11 p.m. — Beer Garden, Liberty Memorial Park New Pavilion
1 p.m. — Bags Tournament, Liberty Memorial Park
6 p.m. — Parade, Lineup at 5 p.m. at DHS parking lot, parade route: Pine, West Virginia, Park, West Section, Main
9:15 p.m. — Fireworks
10 p.m. — Queen of Hearts Drawing, Liberty Memorial Park
Farina
Saturday, July 3, Farina Village Park
Noon — Food stands and Beer Garden (Basketball Court) open
2 p.m. — Parade registration
3 p.m. — Parade
3:45–5 p.m. — SIETC Rebels (Elite Tumble & Cheer)
4 p.m. — Inflatables/pony rides/kids games; Bingo
5 p.m. — Cake Walk (Pavilion)
Opening with the National Anthem
5:15–7:30 p.m. — Cody Phillips Band
7:45–9:15 p.m. — The John & Dave Duo
9:15 p.m. — Raffle Drawing
9:30 — J&M Displays fireworks
10–10:30 p.m. — The John & Dave Duo
Lake Shelbyville
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is gearing up for the Fourth of July at Lake Shelbyville.
Fireworks will be launched at dusk from Ramp Point, located in Dam West Recreation Area. Lake Shelbyville has compiled a list of locations best suited for viewing the fireworks. Locations include Dam West Recreation Area, Dam East Recreation Area, Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, on top of the Lake Shelbyville Dam, and Dam West Overlook. At 8 p.m., the Dam Road will be closed to traffic prior to and during fireworks from the Ninth Street intersection to Dam East.
Be advised that parking is limited. Alternative locations for parking include Spillway Recreation Area, Forest Park and Dam West High Water Boat Ramp. If parking at the high water ramp, users may access the General Dacey Trail and walk to Dam West. The Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce has a full schedule of entertainment prior to the fireworks show. Activities include Wetheralls Concessions from 4 to 10 p.m., and Battle Creek Band from 6 to 9 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at dusk.
As always, no outside fireworks of any kind are allowed on government property. Offenders will face a citation if caught in possession of fireworks. For additional information, contact the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951.
