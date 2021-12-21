December 10, 2021 – December 17, 2021
On 12/10/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02901 was recorded from Chicago Title Land Trust Company (Trustee) for Trust #612 to 111 North Cedar Llc for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-304-001; Subdivision: JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 13 L: 1 OL: P:, JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 13 L: 2 OL: P:, JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 13 L: 3 OL: P:, JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 13 L: 4 OL: P:, and JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 13 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/10/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03902 was recorded from Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee for Trust #613 to West Route 16 Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-01-102-002; Subdivision: E I JOHNSTON & SONS ADD B: L: 1 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03904 was recorded from James Leroy Austin, Marsha Lou Suter, and James L. Austin (Deceased)AKA James Lowell Austin (Deceased) To Steve Seaton for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-310-001; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 14 L: 7 OL: P:, and HERRICK B: 14 L: 8 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 12/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03908 was recorded from John s. Kleiss, and Mikia J. Kleiss to Aaron Stimson, and Judi Stimson for property located at Parcel: 1302-29-00-300-011; SEC: 29 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $205,000.00.
On 12/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03911 was recorded from Harden Family Farm Llc., Richard Russell Harden (Trustee) AKA Richard R. Harden (Trustee), and Jana Elizabeth Harden (Trustee) of the James E. Harden Trust to Chads Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2205-17-00-300-001, 2205-17-00-300-005, 2205-18-00-400-002, and 2205-18-00-400-003; SEC: 17 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 17 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 17 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 17 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW, SEC: 17 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 17 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE, SEC: 18 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE SE, and SEC: 18 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $3,938,000.00.
On 12/13/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03913 was recorded from Charlene Mayberry Bennett (Trustee) of the Bennett Trust to Susan Ford Dorsey (Trustee), Charlene Mayberry Bennett (Trustee), of the Charlene Maybery Bennett Trust for property located at Parcel: 1614-27-00-300-002, and 1614-34-00-200-001; SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 12/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03922 was recorded from Joyce Knodle to Joyce Knodle (Trustee) of the Joyce N. Knodle Trust for property located at Parcel: 1116-21-00-100-008; SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE SW, and SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 12/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03923 was recorded from Nicholas J. Dunaway, and Ann J. Dunaway to Kendyll Dunaway for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-313-003; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 7 L: 4 OL: P:. $122,000.00.
On 12/13/2021 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2021R03932 was recorded from Laine W. Lawrence, and Daniel M. Bruns (Deceased) to Stuart W. Fox, and Janie L. Fox for property located at Parcel: 0319-04-00-300-003; SEC: 4 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:. $130,000.00.
On 12/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03938 was recorded from JCS Midwest Inc. to Digs Associated Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-20-00-100-009, 1001-20-00-100-012, and 1001-20-00-100-014; SEC: 20 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $30,000.00.
On 12/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03940 was recorded from Scott Gatons, and Rhonda Gatons to David L. Brummer for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-10-105-003; SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $90,000.00.
On 12/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03941 was recorded from Dan Modzelewski, and Cheryl Modzelewski to Joseph Marchese, and Elizabeth Marchese for property located at Parcel: 1208-32-03-301-018; Subdivision: HICKORY POINT B: L: 13 OL: P:. $256,900.00.
On 12/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03943 was recorded from Marilyn Jean Donahoo to Aaron J. Pierce for property located at Parcel: 1208-32-00-100-010; SEC: 32 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $168,000.00.
On 12/14/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03949 was recorded from Danny L. Sandiford, and Martha D. Sandiford to Trent Jones, and Kelly Jones for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-312-017; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/14/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03953 was recorded from Richard E. Cook, and Janet L. Cook to James Bowling, and Candice Bowling for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-11-205-002; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 6 L: 5 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 6 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/14/2021 a DEED OF EXECUTOR 2021R03955 was recorded from Patricia K. Maton to Matthew P. Watson for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-16-402-003; Subdivision: A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:, and A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 2 L: 8 OL: P:. $10,000.00.
On 12/14/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03957 was recorded from Francis A. Brummer (Trustee) of the Frank Brummer Trust to Aaron W. Neibrugge, and Jodi L. Neibrugge for property located at Parcel: 2013-01-00-100-001; SEC: 1 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 1 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NW NW. $391,200.00.
On 12/14/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03961 was recorded from Francis A. Brummer (Trustee) of the Frank Brummer Trust to Jason Nichols, and Daniells Nichols for property located at Parcel: 1208-36-00-300-008; SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $117,325.00.
On 12/14/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03962 was recorded from Francis A. Brummer (Trustee) of the Frank Brummer Trust to Sherry C. Warren for property located at Parcel: 1208-36-00-300-008; SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $1,279,345.00.
On 12/14/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03964 was recorded from Thomas Arlyn Epplin Rincker II (Trustee) of the Thomas A. Rincker Trust, and the Susan K. Rincker Trust to David Kowalski, and Lisa Kowalski for property located at Parcel: 0221-20-00-200-003; SEC: 20 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SW NE. $50,000.00.
On 12/14/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03971 was recorded from Colt Rich to Brandon Douglas Farris for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-113-011; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 14 L: 12 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 14 L: 13 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 14 L: 14 OL: P:. $62,500.00.
On 12/15/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03974 was recorded from Alice Sue O’Kelly to Charles H. O’Kelly for property located at Parcel: 2013-17-00-200-026; SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 12/15/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03977 was recorded from Aaron Pierce to Cameron L. Shank, and Megan E. Shank for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-17-301-003; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 12 L: 4 OL: P:. $119,900.00.
On 12/15/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03979 was recorded from Dawn McKenna FKA Dawn Clark, and Michael McKenna to Jeff Still, and Rachel Still for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-18-307-003, and 0115-36-18-307-007; Subdivision: NORTHCUTTS B: 6 L: 2 OL: P:, NORTHCUTTS B: 6 L: 3 OL: P:, and NORTHCUTTS B: 6 L: 7 OL: P:. $30,000.00.
On 12/16/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03982 was recorded from Frenchie Dee Brandt, Lori Lynne Brandt, Frankie Dee Brandt, Jennifer Dee Lynne Probst, Jesse Dee Von Brandt, and Jessee Dee Von Brandt to Rachel Brandt for property located at Parcel: 1520-10-00-300-002; SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 12/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03984 was recorded from Harold L. Downey, Charlene M. Downey, Laura A. Smith, and Erick W. Downey to MCMF Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-18-00-400-005, and 1812-18-00-400-007; SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE, and SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $450,000.00.
On 12/16/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03987 was recorded from Derek Lowe, and Cassandra Lowe to Derek Lowe for property located at Parcel: 1812-33-00-400-007, and 1812-33-00-400-009; SEC: 33 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 12/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03989 was recorded from J. Michael Killam Sr. to Riverfront Campground Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-00-400-018; SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $55,000.00.
On 12/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03991 was recorded from Nathan D. Parks to Tanner Parks for property located at Parcel: 0918-08-13-303-003, and 0918-08-13-303-004; Subdivision: ASKINS ADD LAKEWOOD B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, ASKINS ADD LAKEWOOD B: 2 L: 10 OL: P:, ASKINS ADD LAKEWOOD B: 2 L: 11 OL: P:, ASKINS ADD LAKEWOOD B: 2 L: 12 OL: P:, ASKINS ADD LAKEWOOD B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:, ASKINS ADD LAKEWOOD B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:, ASKINS ADD LAKEWOOD B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:, and ASKINS ADD LAKEWOOD B: 2 L: 9 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 12/16/2021 an EXECUTOR DEED 2021R03993 was recorded from Patrick D. Burke, and William F. Burke (Deceased) to Stacy L. Prosser Jr., and Angela J. Prosser for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-306-001; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 18 L: 3 OL: P:. $80,000.00.
On 12/17/2021 a DEED 2021R03996 was recorded from Larry E. Lenz, and Patsy G. Lenz to Larry E. Lenz (Trustee) of the Larry E. Lenz Trust, and Patsy G. Lenz (Trustee) of the Patsy G. Lenz Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-30-00-100-001, 1614-34-00-200-002, 1614-35-00-100-009, and 1614-35-00-100-010; SEC: 30 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $0.00.
On 12/17/2021 a MINERAL DEED 2021R03997 was recorded from Chew Minerals Llc. to Kelli N. Altwater (Trustee) of the William E. Chew Trust for property located at SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 12/17/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03998 was recorded from Gerald Brown, Blaine C. Brown (Deceased), and Pamela R. Brown (Deceased) to Tina Johnson for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-307-005; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 6 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
December 3, 2021 – December 10, 2021
On 12/03/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03809 was recorded from Robert Behl to John P. Behl (Trustee), and Candace A. Behl (Trustee) of the John P. Behl Trust for property located at Parcel: 0221-16-00-100-015; SEC: 16 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW, and SEC: 16 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 12/06/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03811 was recorded from Sandra L. Agney to Laura Neblick for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-214-001; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 14 L: 4 OL: P:. $130,000.00.
On 12/06/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03814 was recorded from Patricia Kull Lenz (Trustee) of the Kenneth Edward Lenz and Patricia Kull Lenz Trust to Patricia Kull Lenz (Trustee) of the Kenneth Edward and Patricia Kull Lenz Trust for property located at Parcel: 1614-13-00-100-002; SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 12/06/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03816 was recorded from Larry E. Quicksall (Trustee) of the Larry E. Quicksall Trust, and the Larry E. Quicksall Real Estate Trust to Larry E. Quicksall, and Dawn Quicksall for property located at Parcel: 0221-30-00-400-002; SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $0.00.
On 12/06/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03819 was recorded from Lindsay R. Nash to Jory L. Nash for property located at Parcel: 1906-07-00-400-008, and 1906-07-00-400-009; SEC: 7 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 12/06/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R03824 was recorded from the City of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to Pauline Nolen. $496.50.
On 12/06/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03828 was recorded from Linda Kay Durbin to Benjamin A. Stedman for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-14-304-005; Subdivision: EAST PLAINS ADD B: L: 9 OL: P:. $87,000.00.
On 12/06/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03830 was recorded from Judith A. Peters (Trustee) of the Judith A. Peters Trust, and Matthew Peters of the Peters Farms Limited Partnership to Levi Matthew Peters for property located at Parcel: 0221-03-00-200-004; SEC: 3 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $220,000.00.
On 12/07/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03845 was recorded from Michael Frederick, and Linda Lee Frederick to William Macy Frederick, and Rebecca Frederick for property located at SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 12/07/2021 an EXECUTOR DEED 2021R03847 was recorded from Laura A. Trovillion to Jeremy Nichols, and Melissa Nichols for property located at Parcel: 1208-02-00-200-021; SEC: 2 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $61,500.00.
12/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03866 was recorded from James M. McLain to Carole R. McLain for property located at Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 10 OL: P:, MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 11 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/09/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R03879 was recorded from The Glenwood Cemetery, and the City of Shelbyville to Joann Klepzig. $0.00.
On 12/09/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R03880 was recorded from Glenwood Cemetery, and The City of Shelbyville to Joann Klepzig. $0.00.
On 12/09/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R03881 was recorded from Glenwood Cemetery, and The City of Shelbyville to Joann Klepzig. $0.00.
On 12/09/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R0382 was recorded from Cochran Grove Cemetery Association, and Ash Grove Township to Roger L. Osterday, and Stephen R. Osterday Sr. $0.00.
On 12/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03885 was recorded from Nancy A. Furr, Dorthea M. Reedy, and Harold Pinkston to Diane L. Price for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-305-003; Subdivision: JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 6 OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 12/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03887 was recorded from Ronald Saddoris, and Deborah Saddoris to Courtney Williams for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-13-310-001; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 2 L: OL: P:. $95,000.00.
On 12/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03890 was recorded from Earl Hite to Katherine Diane Virgil for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-10-112-009; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 3 L: 11 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 3 L: 12 OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 12/09/2021 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2021R03892 was recorded from Lisa K. Nesler, and Delbert B. Kingston (Deceased) to Bruce R. Steinke, and Sandra L. Steinke for property located at Parcel: 1208-33-04-402-004, 1208-33-04-402-005, 1208-33-04-402-007, and 1208-33-04-402-008; Subdivision: KINGSTONS B: L: 4 OL: P:, KINGSTONS B: L: 5 OL: P:, KINGSTONS B: L: 6 OL: P:, and KINGSTONS B: L: 7 OL: P:. $129,900.00.
On 12/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03896 was recorded from Fox & Austin Masonry & Concrete Construction Inc. to Sandra Agney for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-21-201-006; Subdivision: NORTH POINT ADDITION B: L: 3 OL: P:. $118,800.00.
