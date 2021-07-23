July 9, 2021 – July 16, 2021
On 07/09/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02068 was recorded from Kenneth R. Workman, and Judith A. Workman to Judith A. Workman (Trustee) of the Judith A. Workman Trust, and Kenneth R. Workman (Trustee) of the Kenneth R. Workman Trust for property located at Parcel: 1906-05-00-300-002, 1906-07-00-100-003, 1906-07-00-200-001, 1906-07-00-200-007, and 1906-18-00-200-007; SEC: 18 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 18 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 5 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 7 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 07/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02070 was recorded from June I Shrake (Trustee) of the June I Shrake Trust to June I. Shrake for property located at Subdivision: JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 5 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02071 was recorded from Ann L. Stock to James Wiley, and Heather Wiley for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-301-002; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 2 L: OL: P:. $55,000.00.
On 07/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02073 was recorded from Windsor Car Wash LLC. to ACK Services LLC. for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-14-310-007; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: L: OL: P:. $150,000.00.
On 07/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02079 was recorded from Thomas L. Greuel, and Jennifer L. Greuel to David Shumate, and Cheryl Shumate for property located at Parcel: 2121-32-00-300-019, and 2121-32-00-300-023; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $8,500.00.
On 07/09/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02080 was recorded from Betty Lou Newkirk to David Shumate, and Cheryl Shumate for property located at Parcel: 2121-32-00-300-019, and 2121-32-00-300-023; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $0.00.
On 07/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02081 was recorded from Betty Lou Newkirk to Thomas L. Greuel, and Jennifer L. Greuel for property located at Parcel: 2121-32-00-300-022; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $45,500.00.
On 07/09/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02082 was recorded from David Shumate, and Cheryl Shumate to Thomas L. Greuel, and Jennifer L. Greuel for property located at Parcel: 2121-32-00-300-022; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $0.00.
On 07/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02083 was recorded from Thomas L. Greuel, and Jennifer L. Greuel to Hayden Cole, and Courtney Cole for property located at Parcel: 2121-32-00-300-019, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $32,500.00.
On 07/12/2021 an EXECUTOR DEED 2021R02089 was recorded from Nina M. Reynolds, and Charles D. Reynolds (Deceased) to Nina M. Reynolds for property located at Parcel: 1812-04-00-400-002, and 1812-09-00-200-001; SEC: 4 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 9 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 9 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 9 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 9 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 07/12/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02090 was recorded from Brian Hilverty, and Tammy Hilverty to Brian Hilverty (Trustee), and Tammy Hilverty of the Brian and Tammy Hilverty Trust for property located at Parcel: 1001-22-00-100-003; SEC: 22 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 07/12/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02097 was recorded from Arnold Agapito, and Fides Agapito to Russell Siler, and Jennifer Siler for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-16-401-021; Subdivision: A M BEALS B: L: 5 OL: P:. $185,000.00.
On 07/12/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02099 was recorded from James D. Sphar, and Bonnie N. Sphar to Crystal D. Sphar for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-307-004; Subdivision: FOWLER & HUDSONS ADD COWDEN B: 4 L: 7 OL: P:, and FOWLER & HUDSONS ADD COWDEN B: 4 L: 8 OL: P:. $85,000.00.
On 07/12/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02106 was recorded from Linda K. Burge (Trustee) of the LKB Trust to Brent Weakly, and Carissa Weakly for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-02-201-022; Subdivision: ALLENS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, and ALLENS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:. $95,000.00.
On 07/12/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02107 was recorded from Glen Schinzler, Becky Krone, Louise Schinzler, James D. Allen, and Kenneth L. Allen to Brent Weakly, and Carissa Weakly for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-02-201-022; Subdivision: ALLENS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, and ALLENS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02117 was recorded from Michael S. Flory, and Nancy J. Flory to Daniel N. Dobbs, and Dareth K. Dobbs for property located at Parcel: 2409-31-00-300-014; SEC: 31 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 07/13/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02119 was recorded from June I. Shrake (Trustee) of the June I Shrake Trust to Tanner Sloan for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-08-214-005; Subdivision: MOULTON B: 20 L: 7 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 07/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02121 was recorded from Paul W. Barnes, and Peggy Barnes to Ira Robert Peadro, and V. Dianne Peadro for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-210-005; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 13 L: 5 OL: P:. $214,900.00.
On 07/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02124 was recorded from Erika L. Webb to Austin Friend for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-14-303-008; Subdivision: EAST PLAINS 2ND ADD B: L: 10 OL: P:. $169,900.00.
On 07/13/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02129 was recorded from Janice Goowin Robison Milchman Alumbaugh to Paula J. Jones, and Justin Dale Milchman for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-18-313-003; Subdivision: R B MILLERS ADD STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:, R B MILLERS ADD STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:, and R B MILLERS ADD STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/13/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02130 was recorded from Marjorie E. Milchman to Paula J. Jones, and Justin Dale Milchman for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-18-313-003; Subdivision: R B MILLERS ADD STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:, R B MILLERS ADD STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:, and R B MILLERS ADD STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02131 was recorded from Justin Dale Milchman to Paula J. Jones for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-18-313-003; Subdivision: R B MILLERS ADD STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:, R B MILLERS ADD STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 5 OL: P: and R B MILLERS ADD STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 07/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02133 was recorded from Brenda K. Wheeler to Nelda Helm for property located at Parcel: 2205-34-17-304-008; Subdivision: L M WRIGHTS 3RD ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:, and L M WRIGHTS 3RD ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 07/13/2021 a DEED OF EXECUTOR 2021R02134 was recorded from Tammy K. Derrigan, and Deborrah A. Farris (Deceased) to Justin C. Karnes for property located at Parcel: 0524-09-00-200-015; SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $57,500.00.
On 07/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02137 was recorded from Fireside Investments LLC., and Kristen Conlin to Stephen Welton, and Mary Welton for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-11-204-001; Subdivision: WINDSOR HEIGHTS B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, WINDSOR HEIGHTS B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:, WINDSOR HEIGHTS B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:, and WINDSOR HEIGHTS B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:. $70,000.00.
On 07/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02139 was recorded from Brock J. Dunaway to Dawn M. Christman for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-206-006; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 6 L: 6 OL: P:. $66,000.00.
On 07/14/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02142 was recorded from Robert C. Tavenner, and Carrie E. Tavenner to Robert Steven Tavenner (Trustee) of the Robert Steven Tavenner Trust, and Carrie E. Tavenner (Trustee) of the Carrie E. Tavenner Trust for property located at Parcel: 1208-23-00-100-003, and 1208-23-00-100-011; SEC: 23 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 23 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 07/14/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02148 was recorded from First Mid Wealth Management Company Trustee, and the First National Bank Trustee of Trust No. 91096 to Nolan Bone, and Abigail Bone for property located at Parcel: 1614-07-00-400-001; SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $192,501.00.
On 07/14/2021 a TAX DEED 2021R02150 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk to P & N. Properties for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-11-201-002; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 15 L: OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/14/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02154 was recorded from John M. Heiserman, Jeremy L. Heiserman, Glenn R. Heiserman II, and Heiserman’s Home and Commercial Construction Inc. to Lumberyard Bar and Grill for property located at Parcel: 0524-04-20-403-005; Subdivision: COWDEN B: 16 L: 1 OL: P:, COWDEN B: 16 L: 2 OL: P:, and COWDEN B: 16 L: 3 OL: P:. $20,000.00.
On 07/15/2021 a TAX DEED 2021R02163 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk, and Tom Gordon to Shelby County as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-302-005; Subdivision: FOWLER & HUDSONS ADD COWDEN B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/15/2021 a TAX DEED 2021R02164 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk, and Kenneth B. Davis to Shelby County as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-303-007; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 2 L: 11 OL: P:, and HERRICK B: 2 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/15/2021 a TAX DEED 2021R02165 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk, and Kenneth B. Davis to Shelby County as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-303-008; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 2 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/15/2021 a TAX DEED 2021R02166 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk, Bonnie K. Stockton, and Vernon Sarver to Shelby County as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-311-002; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 15 L: 10 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/15/2021 a TAX DEED 2021R02167 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby county Clerk, and Dennis Ballinger Jr. to Shelby County as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-206-007; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/15/2021 a TAX DEED 2021R02168 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby county Clerk, Dome Tax Service Co. Inc., and Dennis Ballinger to Shelby County as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-03-101-004; Subdivision: BEYERS LAKE 5TH ADD B: L: 216 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/15/2021 a TAX DEED 2021R02169 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk, Colbert Mueller, and Kathy Mueller to Shelby county as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-18-310-005; Subdivision: DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 6 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 7 OL: P:, and DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/15/2021 a TAX DEED 2021R02170 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby county clerk, and Dennis Ballinger Jr. to Shelby County as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-08-211-007; Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 16 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/15/2021 a TAX DEED 2021R02171 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County clerk, Keith E. Allen, and Kenneth E. Allen to Shelby County as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-16-410-003; Subdivision: A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 10 L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/15/2021 a TAX DEED 2021R02172 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk, and Cathy M. Black to Shelby county as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-10-112-012; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 3 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/16/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02176 was recorded from John R. Armstrong, and Cheryl L. Armstrong to Walter E. Ratliff Jr., and Juanita L. Ratliff for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-10-108-008; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 4 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02178 was recorded from Robert L. Montgomery, and Judy D. Montgomery to Isaac Woodard for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-206-008; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:. $28,000.00.
On 07/16/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02190 was recorded from Barbara A. Piraino (Trustee, and Robert A. Hays (Trustee) of the BM Trust No.. 091133 to Barbara A. Piraino, and Robert A. Hays for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-00-200-002; SEC: 31 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 07/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02191 was recorded from Larry E. Martin to Larry E. Martin (Trustee of the Larry E. Martin Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-404-005, and 2311-15-00-300-003; Subdivision: JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 2 L: 10 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02198 was recorded from Timothy D. Bennett, and Terry E. Bennett to Doty Land Trust for property located at Parcel: 2409-34-00-100-002; SEC: 33 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $120,000.00.
On 07/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02199 was recorded from Blackstar Stability Distressed Debt Fund LLC. to Bill Linville, and Brandi Linville for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-302-004; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 20 L: OL: P:. $22,000.00.
