July 2, 2021 – July 9, 2021
On 07/02/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02014 was recorded from Marshall Kent Crawford to Stephanie Ann Lucas, and Anna Crawford Marr for property located at SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE, and SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $0.00.
On 07/02/2021 a SHERIFF DEED 2021R02016 was recorded from Sheriff of Shelby County , Don Koonce, and Carrie Scoles AKA Carrie A. Scoles to Champaign Investment LLC. for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-20-407-013; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 17 L: 15 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 17 L: 16 OL: P:.$0.00.
On 07/02/2021 a deed of executor 2021r02017 was recorded from Robert Dale Vilmure, and Robert Leo Vilmure (Deceased) to Susan M. Enz for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-305-006; Subdivision: JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 1 OL: P:. $63,700.00.
On 07/06/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02029 was recorded from Patrick D. Marsh, and Ann L. Marsh to Christopher Raymond, and Jessica R. Tice for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-09-113-005; Subdivision: MOULTON B: 47 L: 1 OL: P:. $76,000.00.
On 07/06/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02031 was recorded from Kenneth Walk, Kathleen Liefer, Madonna Morell, Deborah Czerwonka, Sandra Priestley FKA Sandra Utsler, and Jennifer Kercheval to Roger M. Walk, and Kimberly K. Walk for property located at Parcel: 0221-25-00-200-001, 0221-25-00-400-002, and 0221-25-00-400-004; SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 07/06/2021 a DEED OF TRUSTEE 2021R02032 was recorded from Roger Walk (Trustee), and Kenneth Walk (Trustee) of the Theresa M. Walk Trust to Roger M. Walk, and Kimberly K. Walk for property located at Parcel: 0221-25-00-200-001, 0221-25-00-400-002, and 0221-25-00-400-004; SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $667,800.00.
On 07/06/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02036 was recorded from John R. Warner, and Julie A. Warner to Jake Pfeiffer for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-20-403-002; Subdivision: GETZ ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:. $86,500.00.
On 07/07/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R02039 was recorded from Okaw And Todd's Point Cemeteries to Norman J. Shoemaker. $0.00.
On 07/07/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02040 was recorded from James F. Howse, and Donna S. Howse to Howse Family Farms LLC. for property located at Parcel: 2311-20-00-100-001; SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $0.00.
On 07/07/2021 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2021R02044 was recorded from Harold L. Smedley, Brandon H. Smedley (Deceased) AKA Brandon Harold Smedley (Deceased) to Ron E. Houser, Judy P. Houser, and Hannah R. Lybarger for property located at Parcel: 1116-01-00-100-006; SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: N. $55,000.00.
On 07/07/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02054 was recorded from John B. Heneberry, and Karen J. Heneberry to Robert Little for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-17-303-008; Subdivision: AMBROSE GILLILANDS 3RD ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 7 OL: P. $62,500.00.
On 07/08/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02059 was recorded from Roger S. Anderson to Richard W. Wines, Gary L. Wines, Joyce L. Barr, Dwayne S. Anderson, and Terry J. Anderson for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-07-201-004; Subdivision: HOFFMANS SUB B: 15 L: 1 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02063 was recorded from Brett J. Mosher, and Brandie M. Mosher to Joshua Gatewood for property located at Parcel: 0524-14-00-100-017; SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $221,500.00.
On 07/09.2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02068 was recorded from Kenneth R. Workman, and Judith A. Workman to Judith A. Workman (Trustee) of the Judith A. Workman Trust, and Kenneth R. Workman (Trustee) of the Kenneth R. Workman Trust for property located at Parcel: 1906-05-00-300-002, 1906-07-00-100-003, 1906-07-00-200-001, 1906-07-00-200-007, and 1906-18-00-200-007; SEC: 18 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 18 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 5 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 7 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 07/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02070 was recorded from John I. Shrake (Trustee) of the June I Shrake Trust to June I Shrake for property located at Subdivision: JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 5 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02071 was recorded from Ann L. Stock to James Wiley, and Heather Wiley for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-301-002; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 2 L: OL: P:. $55,000.00.
On 07/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02073 was recorded from Windsor Car Wash LLC. to ACK Services LLC. for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-14-310-007; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: L: OL:. $150,000.00.
On 07/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02079 was recorded from Thomas L. Greuel, and Jennifer L. Greuel to David Shumate, and Cheryl Shumate for property located at Parcel: 2121-32-00-300-019, and 2121-32-00-300-023; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $85,000.00.
On 07/09/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02080 was recorded from Betty Lou Newkirk to David Shumate, and Cheryl Shumate for property located at Parcel: 2121-32-00-300-019, and 2121-32-00-300-023; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $0.00.
On 07/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02081 was recorded from Betty Lou Newkirk to Thomas L. Greuel, and Jennifer L. Greuel for property located at Parcel: 2121-32-00-300-022; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $45,500.00.
On 07/09/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02082 was recorded from David Shumate, and Cheryl Shumate to Thomas L. Greuel, and Jennifer L. Greuel for property located at Parcel: 2121-32-00-300-022; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $0.00.
On 07/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02083 was recorded from Thomas L. Greuel, and Jennifer L. Greuel to Hayden Cole, and Courtney Cole for property located at Parcel: 2121-32-00-300-019; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $32,500.00.
