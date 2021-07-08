June 25, 2021 – July 2, 2021
On 06/25/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01943 was recorded from Delores Shuff to Connie Miller for property located at SEC: 30 TWP: 111 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 06/25/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01944 was recorded from Delores Shuff to Carol Shuff for property located at SEC: 30 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 06/25/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01945 was recorded from Raymond Shuff, and Delores Shuff to Carol Shuff for property located at Parcel: 2013-29-00-300-016; SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 06/28/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01955 was recorded from Karen Beth Lockhart to Devin Cory Lockhart, and Bridgette Ashley Lockhart for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-13-301-010; Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES B: L: 22 OL: P:. $96,000.00.
On 06/28/2021 a DEED IN TRUST 2021R01967 was recorded from First Midwest Bank Trustee of Trust No. 8775 to Jodi Lynn Nye (Trustee) of the Jodi Lynn Nye Trust for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-215-004, and 1208-04-08-215-005; Subdivision: TOWN OF FINDLAY B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:, and TOWN OF FINDLAY B: 1 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/28/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01968 was recorded from Roger E. Stirrett, Evan Stirrett, and Breanna M. Stirrett to Virginia R. Burks for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-211-010; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 12 L: 1 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 12 L: 2 OL: P:. $85,000.00.
On 06/29/2021 a CORPORATION WARRANTY DEED 2021R01972 was recorded from K & K Farms Inc. to Kellie A. Kuhn for property located at SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $0.00.
On 06/29/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01976 was recorded from James Travis Thompson, and Rhonda Thompson to Stephen L. Taylor for property located at Parcel: 0524-01-00-100-008; SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $1,500.00.
On 06/29/2021 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2021R01977 was recorded from Harold L. Smedley, Brandon H. Smedley AKA Brandon Harold Smedley (Deceased) to Brian R. Wood, and Ramona K. Wood for property located at Parcel: 2311-15-19-405-003; Subdivision: CORLEYS ADD TOWER HILL B: 2 L: OL: P:. $20,000.00.
On 06/29/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01978 was recorded from Kevin Corrie, and Valerie Corrie to Tyler L. Nichols, and Mikayla S. Fultz for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-14-305-001, and 2409-36-14-305-002; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 22 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 22 L: 6 OL: P:. $125,000.00.
On 06/29/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01983 was recorded from Larry J. Wallace, and Nan E. Wallace to Lucas Beabout, and Mercedez Beabout for property located at Parcel: 0603-20-00-200-003; SEC: 20 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $138,000.00.
On 06/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01987 was recorded from Brad A. Damery to Brian E. Eversole for property located at Parcel: 1707-21-00-400-003; SEC: 21 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $250,000.00.
On 06/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01990 was recorded from Delores I Crutcher to Emily A. Rothrock for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-10-106-011; Subdivision: HIGH SCHOOL ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:. $86,500.00.
On 06/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01992 was recorded from Donald P. Barker, and Camice K. Barker to Camice K. Barker for property located at Subdivision: MAURICE A YORK B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, and MAURICE A YORK B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/30/2021 a SPECIAL WARRANTY DEED 2021R01995 was recorded from Austin A. Apgar to JC Real Estate LLC. for property located at Parcel: 1302-32-00-400-003; SEC: 32 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $849,250.00.
On 06/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01996 was recorded from Jenny Green to Jenny Green, and Evan J. Gattons for property located at Parcel: 0417-15-00-300-012; SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 06/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01999 was recorded from Brianne M. Barnes to Russell Snow, and Jessica Shaw for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-00-200-009; SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $164,000.00.
On 06/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02002 was recorded from Gavin L. Stockdale to Brenda J. Saddoris for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-309-004; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 22 L: 5 OL: P:. $62,000.00.
On 07/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02007 was recorded from Raymond Guley II, and Joyce E. Gulley to Isaac Smith, and Stacy Smith for property located at Parcel: 1707-13-00-100-006; SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $176,000.00.
On 07/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02011 was recorded from Fox & Austin Masonry & Concrete Construction Inc. to Alyce M. Taucher for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-21-201-009; Subdivision: NORTH POINT ADDITION B: L: 6 OL: P:. $118,900.00.
On 07/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02013 was recorded from Leonard D. Gordon to James E. Hapner, and Phyllis A. Hapner for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-301-008; Subdivision: LUMBRICK & WHITACRES ADD B: 12 L: 6 OL: P:. $76,000.00.
On 07/02/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02014 was recorded from Marshall Kent Crawford to Stephanie Ann Lucas, and Anna Crawford Marr for property located at SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE, and SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $0.00.
On 07/02/2021 a SHERIFF DEED 2021R02016 was recorded from Sheriff of Shelby County, Don Koonce, and Carrie Scoles AKA Carrie A. Scoles to Champaign Investment LLC. for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-20-407-013; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 17 L: 15 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 17 L: 16 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/02/2021 an EXECUTOR DEED 2021R02017 was recorded from Robert Dale Vilmure, and Robert Leo Vilmure (Deceased) to Susan M. Enz for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-305-006; Subdivision: JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 1 OL: P:. $63,700.00.
