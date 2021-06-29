June 18, 2021 – June 25, 2021
On 06 18 2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01857 was recorded from John F. Miller to John F. Miller, and Sara J. Miller for property located at SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 06/18/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R01858 was recorded from The City of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to Richard L. Hargrave, and Rebecca Hargrave. $993.00.
On 06/18/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01859 was recorded from Erik E. Walk to Workman Real Estate Holdings LLC. for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-08-201-054; Subdivision: WOOLERYS SUBDIV #1 B: L: 2 OL: P:. $90,000.00.
On 06/21/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01865 was recorded from Carol Hoehn to Tyler W. Kile, and Katlyn L. Kile for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-11-209-008; Subdivision: OCONEE B: 18 L: 10 OL: P:, OCONEE B: 18 L: 5 OL: P:, OCONEE B: 18 L: 6 OL: P:, OCONEE B: 18 L: 7 OL: P:, OCONEE B: 18 L: 8 OL: P:, and OCONEE B: 18 L: 9 OL: P:. $114,900.00.
On 06/21/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01871 was recorded from Charlotte Metz, and Trevor Wagner to Thomas A. Friend, and Jackie L. Friend for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-02-201-015; Subdivision: ALLENS ADD MOWEAQUA B: L: 8 OL: P:. $132,500.00.
On 06/21/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01874 was recorded from Andrea Davis to Megan L. Bush for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-20-403-019; Subdivision: KULL'S CF BLOCKS 1 & 2 OF AF VANRHEEDEN'S 2ND B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:, and KULL'S CF BLOCKS 1 & 2 OF AF VANRHEEDEN'S 2ND B: 1 L: 7 OL:. $75,000.00.
On 06/21/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01879 was recorded from Dale R. Mahnke, and Barbara Joan Mahnke to Jeremy P. Skinner, and Amy K. Skinner for property located at Parcel: 1812-09-00-400-004, and 1812-10-00-100-002; SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NW, SEC: 9 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 9 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $300,000.00.
On 06/21/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01882 was recorded from Billy J. Adams, and Amanda L. Lange to Larry T. Parker, and Tracy L. Parker for property located at Parcel: 1812-22-00-200-010; SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $48,000.00.
On 06/22/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01896 was recorded from Linda L. Manuel to Amber McCullough for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-12-202-004; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:. $89,900.00.
On 06/22/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01901 was recorded from Crawford Enterprises Inc. to Alex W. Crawford, and Ericka A. Crawford for property located at Parcel: 2311-33-00-200-011; SEC: 33 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $290,000.00.
On 06/23/2021 a DEED OF EXECUTOR 2021R01909 was recorded from Sandra A. Fisher, and Martha A. Diefenthal (Deceased) to Sandra A. Fisher for property located at SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 06/23/2021 a DEED IN TRUST 2021R01911 was recorded from Lois Louise Lowe to Lois Louise Lowe (Trustee) of the Lois Louise Lowe Trust for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-00-400-001; SEC: 31 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 06/23/2021 a SHERIFF DEED 2021R01914 was recorded from Don Koonce, Shelby County Sheriff to U. S. Bank National Association (Trustee), and NRZ Pass Through Trust XVIII for property located at Parcel: 0603-13-00-300-010; SEC: 13 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 06/23/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01915 was recorded from Brian Luce, and Kandice Luce to Allen Ray Morrison, and Amy Marie Morrison for property located at Parcel: 1208-23-03-302-007, and 1208-23-03-302-008; Subdivision: ARROWHEAD POINT B: L: 7 OL: P:, and ARROWHEAD POINT B: L: 8 OL: P:. $143,000.00.
On 06/23/2021 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01917 was recorded from Arg Kk 10pck001 LLC. to Afn Absprop002 LLC> for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-16-401-023; Subdivision: A M BEALS B: L: 1 OL: P:, and A M BEALS B: L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/23/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01920 was recorded from Shawn P. Starwalt to Shawn P. Starwalt, and Melinda A. Chem for property located at SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $0.00.
On 06/23/2021 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2021R01921 was recorded from Erica Rettig, and Alan R. Waddington (Deceased) to Reece M. Waddington for property located at Parcel: 1906-04-00-100-003; SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $262,608.70.
On 06/23/2021 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2021R01923 was recorded from Erica Rettig, and Alan R. Waddington (Deceased) to Waddington Farms Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1906-04-00-100-003; SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $737,391.30.
On 06/23/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01925 was recorded from Ethan A. Ballinger, and Ashton Dyan Ballinger to April Cole for property located at Parcel: 2409-35-00-400-014, and 2409-35-00-400-015; SEC: 35 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $74,000.00.
On 06/24/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01929 was recorded from Billie L. Pirtle Jr., and Elaine L. Pirtle AKA Linda Elaine Pirtle to Tommy L. Pirtle for property located at Parcel: 0603-05-00-200-013; SEC: 5 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NE, and SEC: 5 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $185,000.00.
On 06/24/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01932 was recorded from James F. Howse, and Donna S. Howse to Howse Family Farms LLC. for property located at Parcel: 1906-28-00-100-002, 1906-34-00-200-001, 2311-10-00-200-002, 2311-11-00-300-006, and 2311-14-00-300-003; SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW, SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 28 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 28 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE, and SEC: 34 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 06/24/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01933 was recorded from Bruce R. Steinke, and Sandra L. Steinke, FKA Sandra L. Judd to Raven Investments LLC. for property located at Parcel: 2409-30-04-302-002, and 2409-30-04-302-003; Subdivision: DALE WEAVER B: L: 1 OL: P:, DALE WEAVER B: L: 10 OL: P:, DALE WEAVER B: L: 2 OL: P:, DALE WEAVER B: L: 3 OL: P:, DALE WEAVER B: L: 4 OL: P:, DALE WEAVER B: L: 5 OL: P:, DALE WEAVER B: L: 6 OL: P:, DALE WEAVER B: L: 7 OL: P:, DALE WEAVER B: L: 8 OL: P:, and DALE WEAVER B: L: 9 OL: P:.; SEC: 30 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW. $675,000.00.
On 06/24/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01935 was recorded from Gary L. Swearington, Jennifer L. Swearington, Timothy Buford, and Debra Buford to Gary L. Swearington (Trustee) of the Gary L. Swearington Trust, and Jennifer L. Swearington (Trustee) of the Jennifer L. Swearington Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-00-300-020; SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $0.00.
On 06/24/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01936 was recorded from Gary L. Swearington, and Jennifer L. Swearington to Gary L. Swearington (Trustee) of the Gary L. Swearington Trust, and Jennifer L. Swearington (Trustee) of the Jennifer L. Swearington Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115- 36-00-300-015; SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 06/24/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01937 was recorded from Gary L. Swearington, and Jennifer L. Swearington to Swearington Enterprises LLC. for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-00-300-026; SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $0.00.
On 06/24/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01938 was recorded from Gary L. Swearington, and Jennifer L. Swearington to Gary L. Swearington (Trustee) of the Gary L. Swearington Trust, and Jennifer L. Swearington (Trustee) of the Jennifer L. Swearington Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-00-300-025; SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $0.00.
On 06/25/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01943 was recorded from Delores Shuff to Connie Miller for property located at SEC: 30 TWP: 111 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 06/25/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01944 was recorded from Delores Shuff to Carol Shuff for property located at SEC: 30 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 06/25/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01945 was recorded from Raymond Shuff, and Delores Shuff to Caro Shuff for property located at Parcel: 2013-29-00-300-016; SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
