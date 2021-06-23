June 11, 2021 – June 18, 2021
On 06/11/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01793 was recorded from Stan Scott Schutte, and Karen Darice Schutte to Stan Scott Schutte for property located at Parcel: 1520-3-00-100-001; SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 06/11/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01798 was recorded from K & K Farms Inc. to Kellie A. Kuhn for property located at SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $0.00.
On 06/11/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01799 was recorded from K & K Farms Inc. to Kellie A. Kuhn for property located at SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $0.00.
On 06/11/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R01804 was recorded from Jill I. Lutz FKA Jill I. Crain (Trustee) of the Normalu Hamilton Trust to Chase Tavenner, and Brittany Tavenner for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-22-403-072; Subdivision: MEADOWS SUBDIVISION B: L: 55 OL: P:. $168,000.00.
On 06/11/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01805 was recorded from Pamela D. Nottingham to Homer D. Nottingham Jr. for property located at SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 06/11/2021 a DEED OF EXECUTOR 2021R01806 was recorded from Tyler W. Nottingham, and Homer D. Nottingham Jr. (Deceased) to Gavin Bennett for property located at Parcel: 2013-13-00-300-001; SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW.$92,000.00.
On 06/14/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01812 was recorded from Leona Underwood to Robert J. Ribley, and Michelle L. Ribley for property located at Parcel: 2311-15-19-402-001; Subdivision: CORLEYS ADD TOWER HILL B: 5 L: OL: P:. $62,000.00.
On 06/14/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01814 was recorded from Katherine Elizabeth Ray to Leon H. Quainter Jr. for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-303-007; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 8 L: 8 OL: P:. $26,000.00.
On 06/15/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01824 was recorded from Jennie Binnion, and Marvin Binnion to Jennie Binnion for property located at Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 13 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/15/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01828 was recorded from John Heselton, Darrell Heselton, Stacey Heselton, and Tracey Heselton to Shelby Electric Cooperative for property located at Parcel: 2013-16-00-100-007; SEC: 16 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $45,000.00.
On 06/15/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R01830 was recorded from Shelby County Bank Trustee of Land Trust No. 702 to RPC Continental Warehouse LLC. for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-00-100-006; SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 06/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R0137 was recorded from Blake L. Tucker, and Kaylin N. Tucker to Danny Gene West for property located at Parcel: 0918-08-00-300-011; SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $64,500.00.
On 06/16/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01838 was recorded from Sarah G. Brennan to Rachel E. Hugens for property located at SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 06/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01840 was recorded from Steven D. Lebo, and Debby A. Lebo to Jeffrey Bender, and Betty Bender for property located at Parcel: 1404-34-00-200-004; SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $192,500.00.
On 06/16/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R01845 was recorded from Jeffrey David Sams (Trustee) of Trust #092107 to Ernest Eugene Shipe, Twila Jean Heusinkvelt, and Patricia Ann Hickock for property located at Parcel: 2311-06-00-300-002, 2311-07-00-100-001, 2311-07-00-300-001, 2311-20-00-200-002, 2376-00-00-000-011, and 2376-00-00-100-004; SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 6 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 06/17/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01849 was recorded from Richard Gregory to Harold Billiter, and Jeanette Billiter for property located at Parcel: 2205-34-17-305-001; SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:.$0.00.
On 06/17/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01850 was recorded from James A. Nidiffer to Sarah N. Hampsmire for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-20-408-002; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 18 L: 11 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 18 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/18/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01857 was recorded from John F. Miller to John F. Miller, and Sara J. Miller for property located at SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NW.$0.00.
On 06/18/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R01858 was recorded from The City of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to Richard L. Hargrave, and Rebecca J. Hargrave. $993.00.
On 06/18/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01859 was recorded from Erik E. Walk to Workman Real Estate Holdings LLC. for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-08-201-054; Subdivision: WOOLERYS SUBDIV #1 B: L: 2 OL: P:. $90,000.00.
