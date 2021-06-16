June 4, 2021 – June 11, 2021
On 06/04/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R01708 was recorded from Robert E. Blagg (Trustee) of the Robert E. Blagg Trust, and Barbara A. Blagg (Trustee) of the Barbara A. Blagg Trust to James Blagg for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-11-204-022, and 0115-36-11-204-201; Subdivision; LAKE HILLS B: L: 3 OL: P:, LAKE HILLS B: L: 4 OL: P:, and LAKE HILLS B: L: 5 OL: P:; SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 06/04/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01710 was recorded from Julie A. Haskins to Lowell E. Monroe for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-14-302-001; Subdivision: NORTHCUTTS B: 1 L: 11 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/04/2021 a DEED OF SPECIAL WARRANTY 2021R01715 was recorded from Ferrellgas LP to Digs Associates LLC. for property located at Parcel: 1001-20-00-100-011; SEC: 20 TWP: 4 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $15,500.00.
On 06/04/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01717 was recorded from Fox and Austin Masonry and Concrete Inc. to Nelda E. Dunn (Trustee), Judith A. Sparks (Trustee), Joseph F. Dunn (Trustee), and Mark A. Dunn (Trustee) of the Nelda Dunn Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-21-201-010; Subdivision: NORTH POINT ADDITION B: L: 7 OL: P:. $121,000.00.
On 06/04/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01719 was recorded from Fox and Austin masonry and Concrete Construction Inc. to Karen Anderson for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-21-201-008; Subdivision: NORTH POINT ADDITION B: L: 5 OL: P:. $118,000.00.
On 06/04/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01723 was recorded from Devin Lockhart, and Bridgette Lockhart FKA Bridgette Depew to Zachary Thomas for property located at parcel: 2013-07-15-405-007; Subdivision: JOHN EVEY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 7 OL: P:. $75,000.00.
On 06/04/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01728 was recorded from Brittney J. Aitken to Jennifer L. Lewis for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-109-001; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 34 L: 1 OL: P:, CRANE & STEVENSON B: 34 L: 2 OL: P:, and CRANE & STEVENSON B: 34 L: 3 OL: P:. $71,000.00.
On 06/07/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01734 was recorded from Dennis Scurlock to Lawrence Lieb for property located at Parcel: 1520-35-00-300-002; SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $117,000.00.
On 06/07/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01736 was recorded from Gary J. Houston, and Mary Francis Houston to Gary J. Houston, and Mary Francis Houston for property located at Parcel: 1116-12-00-400-006; SEC: 12 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT. $0.00.
On 06/07/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 202101751 was recorded from Kimberly J. Thompson NKA Kimberly Lynch to Kimberly J. Lynch, and Robert D. Lynch for property located at Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 8 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/07/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 20210172 was recorded from Eric L. Hubner (Trustee) of the DLH Trust to Eric L. Hubner for property located at Parcel: 1906-26-00-200-006; SEC: 26 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 06/07/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01753 was recorded from Bobbie Leigh, and Cheryl Leigh to Sydney Linville for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-215-006; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 15 L: 7 OL: P:, and THOMAS LEWIS B: 15 L: 8 OL: P:. $65,000.00.
On 06/08/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01763 was recorded from Harry A. Jones to Tina M. Ray, Timothy C. Jones, and Jennifer R. Owens for property located at SEC: 15 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 06/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01769 was recorded from Jeremy S. Jones, and Shana L. Jones to Aaron J. Ryherd, and Karissa A. Ryherd for property located at Parcel: 2205-16-01-102-015; SEC: 16 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $159,900.00.
On 06/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01776 was recorded from Brad A. Damery to Blake A. Furr for property located at parcel: 1707-21-00-400-003; SEC: 21 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:. $590,000.00.
On 06/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01786 was recorded from Tina L. Banning to Ryan S. Dilley, and Makayla A. Reed for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-301-007; SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $80,000.00.
On 06/11/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R01793 was recorded from Stan Scott Schutte, and Karen Darice Schutte to Stan Scott Schutte for property located at Parcel: 1520-35-00-100-001; SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 06/11/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01798 was recorded from K & K Farms Inc. to Kellie A. Kuhn for property located at SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $0.00.
On 06/11/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01799 was recorded from K & K Farms Inc. to Kellie A. Kuhn for property located at SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $0.00.
On 06/11/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R01804 was recorded from Jill I Lutz (Trustee) FKA Jill I. Crain (Trustee) of the Normalu Hamilton Trust to Chase Tavenner, and Brittany Tavenner for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-22-403-072; Subdivision: MEADOWS SUBDIVISION B: L: 55 OL: P:. $168,000.00.
On 06/11/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R01805 was recorded from Pamela D. Nottingham to Homer D. Nottingham Jr. for property located at SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 06/11/2021 a DEED OF EXECUTOR 2021R01806 was recorded from Tyler W. Nottingham, and Homer D. Nottingham Jr. (Deceased) to Gavin Bennett for property located at Parcel: 2013-13-00-300-011; SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $92,000.00.
