December 30, 2022 – January 6, 2023
On 12/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03412 was recorded from J and V Probst Pork Inc. to Probst Porkers Ltd. for property located at Parcel: 2127-01-00-200-005; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT:. $61,709.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03413 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee), of the James H. Probst Trust, and Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah F. Miller Probst to Probst Porkers Ltd. for property located at Parcel: 2127-11-00-200-009, and 2127-12-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $169,146.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03414 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the Valerie A. Probst Trust, and Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah F. Miller Probst to Probst Porkers Ltd. for property located at Parcel: 2127-11-00-200-009, and 2127-12-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03415 was recorded from J and V Probst Pork Inc. to Probst Porkers Ltd. for property located at Parcel: 2127-11-00-200-009, and 2127-12-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $94,718.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03416 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst )Trustee) of the James H. Probst Trust, and Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah f. Miller Probst to Probst Porkers Ltd. for property located at Parcel: 0115-02-00-200-014; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $24,611.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03417 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the Valerie A. Probst Trust, and Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah F. Miller Probst to Probst Porkers Ltd. for property located at Parcel: 0115-02-00-200-014; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $0.00.
On 12/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03418 was recorded from J and V Probst Pork Inc. to Probst Porkers Ltd. for property located at Parcel: 0115-02-00-200-014; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $22,058.00.
On 12/03/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03420 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the Valerie A. Probst Trust, and Sarah F. Probst Miller (Trustee to Ted Franklin Probst for property located at Parcel: 1520-28-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03421 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the James H. Probst Trust, Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah F. Miller Probst, and J and V Probst Pork Inc. to Ted Franklin Probst for property located at Parcel: 1520-28-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $124,220.00.
On 12/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03422 was recorded from J and V Probst Inc. to Ted Franklin Probst for property located at Parcel: 1520-28-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $69,561.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03423 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the Valerie A. Probst Trust to Probst Porkers Inc. for property located at Parcel: 0115-02-00-200-010, 0115-02-00-300-002, 0115-11-00-100-001, 2127-01-00-200-004, and 2127-01-00-300-007; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03424 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the Valerie A. Probst Trust, and Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah F. Miller Probst to Probst Porkers Ltd. for property located at Parcel: 2127-12-00-100-008; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03425 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the James H. Probst Trust, and Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah F. Miller Probst to Probst Porkers Ltd. for property located at Parcel: 2127-12-00-100-008; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $94,682.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03426 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the James H. Probst Trust, and Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah F. Miller Probst to Probst Porkers Ltd. for property located at Parcel: 0110-35-00-300-001, 0115-02-00-200-010, 0115-02-00-300-002, 0115-09-00-400-002, 0115-10-00-100-011, 0115-10-00-100-012, 0115-10-00-300-001, 0115-11-00-100-001, 0115-16-00-200-006, 0115-16-00-200-007, 0115-16-00-200-008, 0221-05-00-100-004, 0221-05-00-100-007, 0221-13-00-100-001, 2127-01-00-200-004, 2127-01-00-300-007, 2127-01-00-400-001, 2127-12-00-100-007, and 2127-12-00-200-006; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $6,378,095.00.
On 12/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03432 was recorded from Shawn P. Starwalt, and Melinda A. Chern to Tod W. Benninghoff (Trustee), and Angela K. Benninghoff (Trustee) of the Tod W. Benninghoff Living Trust, and the Angela K. Benninghoff Living Trust for property located at Parcel: 0918-14-00-200-014; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $337,500.00.
On 12/30/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03439 was recorded from Lula Mae Thompson to James A. Thompson, and Theresa A. Thompson to Theresa A. Thompson for property located at Parcel: 1812-22-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $0.00.
On 12/30/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03440 was recorded from Lula Mae Thompson to Paul E. Stewardson, and Marla K. Stewardson for property located at Parcel: 1812-22-00-200-012; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 01/03/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00004 was recorded from Stephen M. Keefe to Jennifer Lynn Pesola for property located at Parcel: 0221-23-00-100-011, and 0221-23-00-100-018; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 01/03/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R00008 was recorded from Heavner Beyers Mihlar Llc., DBA Central Illinois Title Company to Marcia Garwood-Pitha (Trustee) of the Marcia Garwood-Pitha 2013 Trust for property located at Parcel: 0603-11-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 01/03/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00014 was recorded from Timothy D. Pease (Trustee) of the Sally K. Pease Trust to Derek Finley, and Crystal Sphar for property located at Parcel: 0417-13-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $200,000.00.
On 01/04 2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00031 was recorded from Elizsha Darnell to Kevin Darnell for property located at Parcel: 1812-05-00-400-011; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 01/04/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00025 was recorded from James H. Russell to James H. Russell (Trustee of the James H. Russell Trust for property located at Parcel: 0417-16-00-100-011; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 16 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 01/05/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00027 was recorded from Julie A. Dove FKA Julie A. Lynch to Gary D. Lynch for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-207-004; Subdivision: 2013-07-07-207-004, and OAKLAWN B: 1 L: 14 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/05/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00028 was recorded from JICTB Inc. to Dennis Bales for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-312-002; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 9 L: 10 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 9 L: 11 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 9 L: 9 OL: P:. $18,000.00.
On 01/05/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00030 was recorded from JICTB Inc. to FLIPN Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-14-310-005; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 7 L: 7 OL: P:, STEWARDSON B: 7 L: 8 OL: P:, and STEWARDSON B: 7 L: 9 OL: P:. $35,050.00.
On 01/05/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00037 was recorded from Pura Vida Holdings Inc. to Corrin Reimer for property located at Parcel: 1812-14-00-200-025; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $15,000.00.
On 01/06/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00041 was recorded from Steven D. Rankin, and Susan L. Rankin to Gregory L. Smith, and Cinda M. Smith for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-15-412-001; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 42 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 42 L: 6 OL: P:. $20,000.00.
