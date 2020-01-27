Sandoval charged with bribery, tax fraud

Former state Sens. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, speaks May 8 at the Capitol in Springfield in favor of an infrastructure plan to raise $2.4 billion for roads and bridges by increasing the state’s motor fuel tax and licensing fees. On Monday, Sandoval was formally charged in federal court Monday with bribery and tax fraud. Sandoval’s Statehouse offices were raided by federal agents in September, and he resigned from office in November. (Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki)