Mid-May Illinois Housing Development Authority will begin a landlord/tenant Rental Payment Program or RPP. ERBA Housing Counseling Department is a sponsor for the nine counties it serves: Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Lawrence, Jasper and Richland.
This is a landlord-driven application, but a joint application with the tenant.
Applications are not being accepted until mid-May but IHDA is asking those needing assistance to gather their documents now.
ILRPP is an emergency rental assistance program designed to support households in Illinois that are unable to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IDHA will launch the program in May. In the meantime, IDHA has conﬁrmed several program details that can help tenants and housing providers gather the information needed to apply when the program opens. As soon as the launch date is released, IHDA will update its website: ihda.org/about-ihda/illinois-rental-payment-program and issue a press release, and post to social media platforms.
Grant Information
Applicants are eligible for up to 15 months of assistance. The grant can cover the past due rent from the previous 12 months and future rental assistance for the next three months, if deemed necessary. The maximum grant amount is $25,000. The emergency rental assistance is provided by the federal government and is free to tenant and housing provider. If approved, the grant will be paid to the housing provider in the form of a check.
Eligibility Requirements
In order to receive ﬁnancial assistance through ILRPP, tenants must meet all of the following:
- Household is behind on their rent for at least 30 days
- Household lives in Illinois and rents their home as their primary residence
- Household’s total gross income cannot exceed 80% Area Median Income for location
- Household must have experienced a ﬁnancial hardship directly — or indirectly — due to the pandemic, for example: being laid off, place of employment has closed, reduction in hours of work, loss of spousal/child support, inability to ﬁnd work due to COVID-19, having to stay home with children due to closure of day care/school, unable to participate in previous employment due to the workplace’s high risk of severe illness from COVID-1, at risk of homelessness or housing instability
Time frame to submit an application will be short. Gather the below documents prior to application opening date.
Housing Providers (landlords)
- Evidence of past-due rent
- Copy of 2019 Property Tax Bill or 2021 monthly mortgage statement
- Grant payment information for check distribution
- Current signed lease (if available)
- SSN or ITIN
- Employer Identiﬁcation Number (if payment is made to a business entity)
- Rental unit information (unit type, address, rent amount)
- Fully executed and current property management agreement (if payment is made to a property manager)
- Valid email address — all communication from IHDA will be done through email.
Tenants
- Government-issued photo ID
- A utility bill or proof of address (if the address on your ID is not your current address) Monthly rent and amount past-due
- Proof of household income in 2020
- Proof of public assistance (if applicable)
- Valid email address — all communication from IHDA will be done through email.
- Proof of immigration status (or Social Security number) is not required
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.